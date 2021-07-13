10 cute royal babies learning to walk: Prince George, Princess Charlotte & more

There's not much cuter than a baby taking their first steps, all eager and wobbly as they toddle along beside mum and dad. Being in the public eye, we've often seen adorable photographs of royal children make that exciting leap from crawler to walker.
From the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children to Zara and Mike Tindall's daughters, plus some royal throwback snaps of Prince William and Co, we've found some seriously cute pics for you. Take a look…
Princess Charlotte
Aw, look at little Charlotte in the photo above! The daughter of Prince William was a new walker back in September 2016, aged 16 months. The royal tot looked so sweet in her pretty dress at a children's party in Victoria, Canada during a royal tour with her parents.
