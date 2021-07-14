We love looking back at photographs of the royals as young children, larking around with their siblings in the grounds of Buckingham Palace or on a family outing.
Regal children may be from the UK's most famous family, but that doesn't stop them behaving like normal kids – mucking about, pulling silly faces and helping out their younger brothers or sisters.
From the Queen and her late sister Princess Margaret to the royal youth of today, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, we've found some adorable pictures of the famous siblings sharing heartfelt moments. Take a look…
Mia and Lena Tindall
We love this photo of Zara and Mike Tindall's daughters Mia and Lena (above). You can tell Mia wants to play with her younger sister as she climbs on her buggy to see her. Sweet Lena doesn't look too sure about the whole thing though! The family were pictured enjoying a day out at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in Gloucestershire.
Take a look at more cute royal sibling snaps below…
MORE: Royal children sulking! Prince George, Prince Louis and more sweet photos