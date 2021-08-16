10 cheekiest balcony moments from royal children at Buckingham Palace

Oh, we do love a good old royal get together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. It's one of the only times the regal kids appear with their parents and grandparents in public, all dressed up in their finery. Of course, there's plenty of scope for mischief as the famous children look out over the crowds of royal fans below, sun streaming in their faces and waiting for the exciting RAF flypast event.
2021 has been particularly busy for royal babies, with Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Meghan Markle giving birth whilst Princess Beatrice is currently expecting - meaning more iconic moments from royal children are soon to be on the way! In light of all these royal baby arrivals, we've put together some cheerful photographs of the royal family's youngest, along with their siblings and cousins all larking around at Trooping the Colour over the years. Some of these are real corkers...
