10 cheekiest balcony moments from royal children at Buckingham Palace

These classic royal snaps will make you smile

Princess Beatrice says having dyslexia is a 'gift' and any of her future children would be 'lucky' to have it
Sophie Hamilton
Photo: © Getty Images
Oh, we do love a good old royal get together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. It's one of the only times the regal kids appear with their parents and grandparents in public, all dressed up in their finery. Of course, there's plenty of scope for mischief as the famous children look out over the crowds of royal fans below, sun streaming in their faces and waiting for the exciting RAF flypast event.

 

2021 has been particularly busy for royal babies, with Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Meghan Markle giving birth whilst Princess Beatrice is currently expecting - meaning more iconic moments from royal children are soon to be on the way! In light of all these royal baby arrivals, we've put together some cheerful photographs of the royal family's youngest, along with their siblings and cousins all larking around at Trooping the Colour over the years. Some of these are real corkers...

Prince Louis

How cute is Duchess Kate and Prince William's little boy Louis in this snap?! The tot is clearly not impressed by whatever's going on – possibly having his photo taken – and gives us that wonderful pout and crinkled nose. The picture was taken at the 2019 Trooping the Colour.

Photo: © Getty Images
Savannah Phillips

Was there ever a cheekier photo of royal children? We think not. It looks like the daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips was a little fed up with her cousin Prince George's chatter, so decided to cover his mouth to sort the problem. Adorable!

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte

A right royal cutie! William and Kate's little girl Charlotte rests her head on her hand in the sweetest pose at the 2017 Trooping parade in central London.

Grace Van Cutsem

Possibly our favourite royal child snap of all time, flower girl Grace Van Cutsem covers her ears as she stands next to newlyweds Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Photo: © Getty Images
James Viscount Severn

The son of Prince Edward and Countess Sophie has a little fun creating binoculars out of his hands as he stands on the palace balcony with his family.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William

It's just all too much! Aw, a young William buries his face in his hands as he stands with his parents on the balcony back in June 1988.

A young Prince William couldn't wait for the RAF to fly over the Palace back in 1989, so much so that he could barely keep his eyes open! At least he covered his mouth for his yawn...

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry

Classic Harry poking out his tongue for photographers at Trooping the Colour in 1988. One of our all-time favourite pictures.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

A very expressive Princess Beatrice looks to be telling mum Sarah Ferguson all about it back in 1990. We'd love to have heard that conversation!

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles

It's 1953 and a young Prince Charles is taking the whole event very seriously indeed with his cute salute. Princess Mary looks to be a tad unsure of his actions while the Queen Mother carries on regardless.

