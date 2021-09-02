﻿
15 Photos | Beauty

15 times royal children acted just like normal kids

Playing with bubbles, roly-polys and football

1/15
1/15

We're used to seeing royal children at formal occasions with their parents, such as family weddings, church services and celebrations like Trooping the Colour. All dressed up smartly, they behave impeccably despite their young ages.

Sometimes though, we love getting a glimpse of the royal youngsters just being normal kids, larking around and having fun.

Not much beats balloon modelling when you're a small child and look how happy Prince George was with his balloon sword in the photo above. The Cambridge family were attending a children's party in Victoria, Canada in September 2016.

Take a look at the photos below to see royal children acting their age!

2/15

Prince George 

Sweet George had a blast catching bubbles at a children's party in Victoria, Canada. You're never too old for bubbles!

3/15

We love this snap – such a typical child, fascinated by vehicles. The young prince was photographed playing with the wheels on baby Princess Charlotte's pram at her christening in 2015.

4/15

Princess Charlotte

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked to be having the best time playing with balloons in this snap. The picture was taken at a party in Canada in 2016

5/15

Aw, little Charlotte just couldn't resist stroking this gorgeous dog at the same children's party. The dog was called Moose!

6/15

How cute is this?! Charlotte doing a roly-poly as she plays at a charity polo match in Gloucester back in 2018.

7/15

It was great to see the young princess enjoy a game of football back in July 2019 in Wokingham, near London, during an afternoon at the polo.

Photo: © Getty Images
8/15

The Cambridge children

Playing in the car boot is just such fun, isn't it? Prince George and Princess Charlotte clearly thought so back in 2019 when they joined mum Kate at a polo match.

9/15

Prince Louis

A typical toddler, Prince Louis has a giggle trying on mum Kate's sunglasses and poking his tongue out.

10/15

And here's the young royal again being carried by his famous mother – and like any other child his age, he comforts himself by sucking his thumb. Aw.

11/15

Mia Tindall

The eldest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall found an easy way of cooling off back in summer 2019 by pouring a bottle of water over her head.

12/15

Here is Mia again chilling out and lying on the grass. The snap was taken at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in September 2018.

13/15

Lena Tindall

Mia's younger sister Lena looked adorable playing every toddler's favourite game, peek-a-boo, while on a bouncy castle at Gatcombe Park in 2019.

14/15

Isla Phillips

The daughter of Mark Phillips and former wife Autumn had fun getting a piggyback from her royal father back in 2019 at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

15/15

Savannah Phillips

Isla's sister Savannah pulled a cheeky move at Trooping The Colour 2018 on the Buckingham Palace balcony when she covered the mouth of her cousin Prince George. Typical kid behaviour, we'd say.

