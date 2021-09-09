﻿
11 Photos | Beauty

Celebrity kids going back to school! 10 best photos from Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more

From Ginger Zee and Amanda Kloots, to Hilary Duff and Dylan Dreyer

Celebrity kids going back to school! 10 best photos from Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more



Now that the heat is starting to die down, it can only mean one thing: the summer is over, and the new school season is officially upon us!

And celebrity parents have really been feeling it, sharing with their legions of fans the emotions that're washing over them as they see their little ones run back to classrooms.

We at HELLO! can't get enough of it, and neither can their fans. From Jessica Simpson and Ginger Zee, to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Hilary Duff, here are some of the adorable celebrity kids who are off, backpacks and all…


Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones can't believe how fast her kids are growing up, and neither can we, as she shared a shot of her son Dylan and daughter Carys before they began their college adventures.

"First day of class at college today for a freshman and senior student, a.k.a. Carys and Dylan. Enjoy every second. I love you and I am so proud of you."


Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker brought the drama with backward facing photos of her three kids, James, Tabitha, and Marion, walking off for their own first day experiences.

"In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade. The house is different. We are different.

"They need us more. And far less. So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing.

"Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love. X, SJ," she said.


Ginger Zee

GMA star Ginger Zee brought not just the emotions but also the education as her son Adrian started at kindergarten and Miles went off to preschool.

"First day of school & as a parent I was so concerned about the bus— both with COVID protocol & general safety.

"Here's something you need to know: the school bus is 70 times safer than you taking your child to school (safety-wide)," she explained.


Dylan Dreyer

Dylan Dreyer's little Calvin isn't letting a bit of rain stop him from enjoying his first day of kindergarten, and he looked just as happy as could be in a photo the doting mother shared.

"Someone's excited for his first day of kindergarten!! Rainy day won't stop that smile…go get 'em Cal!!! #gocalgo #wheredoesthetimego?" she wrote.


Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff's son Luca is off to his own adventure in the fourth grade, and no one could believe how quickly he'd grown.

And neither could his mom, as she captioned a photo of him with, "A couple more blinks and this kids going to be taller than me."


Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson has three kids going back to school, including Ava and Maxwell, who she caught a snap of hugging as she wrote in the caption, "After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!!"

However, it was her daughter Birdie who really made her parents listen, as Jessica relayed the complete tale of her asserting her independence as a two-year-old, ending with, "I'm in a bit of shock at the moment. Gosh darn #BIRDIEMAE is in Pre-School!"


Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is feeling all those feels, but triple that amount, considering she's seeing the three kids from her brood all start their school journeys for the year.

Her daughters Honor and Haven are moving on to 8th grade and 5th grade respectively, but it's her son, Hayes, who got the big tears as he started his first day of preschool with his trusty orange back-pack and bright smile.

"Hayes 1st day of preschool. It just goes too fast… sigh -I love the goofy smile but the second one… that lil stud, lookin like his daddy @cash_warren," she described it.


Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields is taking it even harder than most as she dropped her daughter Rowan off to college for the first time and couldn't help but tear up over seeing her leave the nest.

"My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I've ever had to make.

"But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW," she wrote.


Amanda Kloots

While the new Dancing with the Stars contestant saw her son Elvis get an earlier start than others, considering he started pre-school in July, Amanda Kloots still felt all those familiar mixed feelings.

She captioned a photo of him with his celebratory plaque with, "First day of preschool! These were all of my emotions this morning," followed by an emoji describing every emotion possible.


Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend definitely felt the pent up emotions completely manifest as they dropped Luna and Miles off for a masked first day of school.

She simply wrote, "tears," for photos of the group holding each other in their arms and emotionally walking away.

