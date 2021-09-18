12 photos of Tess Daly's family life with husband Vernon Kay and children

﻿
The Strictly host and her family live in Buckinghamshire

Strictly's back for its 19th series and that means our favourite co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to our screens too.

Former model Tess Daly certainly brings the glamour to the show, as well as her warm and cheerful persona – yet away from the cameras, the mum-of-two is incredibly private about her home life with husband Vernon Kay and their two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 12.

 

The family live in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire and seem to have an idyllic countryside life with a dream house, private swimming pool and adorable Shetland ponies and dogs for company.

 

Here, we take a look at some of the famous family's special moments together…

 

Date day in London

We loved this recent selfie of Tess and Vernon (above) taken near Tower Bridge in London. Tess shared the photo on her Instagram page and wrote: "Taking some time to be a tourist on a cute little day date with this one."

Fellow TV presenter Gethin Jones commented: "Love it. On the doorstep, don’t do it enough x."

Family time in the country

We got a glimpse of the beautiful countryside near Tess and Vernon with this stunning photo, taken in April.

Tess posted: "It’s gonna be a bright sun shiny day...Took a picnic and soaked up the heavenly sunshine. Happy Easter from my gang to yours."

Tess and Vernon's night out

The couple had a ball at Elton John's party (pictured above), with Vernon revealing:

"Thank you @eltonjohn @davidfurnish @ejaf for a fantastic night of entertainment and fundraising!! You sure do know how to host a great evening... over 6m raised to eradicate aids and HIV. Bravo."

Doggie snuggles!

We loved this snap of Amber cuddling the family's pet pooch. Vernon shared the photo and wrote: "Boy in a furry suit as we call him!!! And Amber chilling.... Day four of half term and all systems go!!"

Dad and daughter walk

How sweet are Vernon and his daughter in this country snap?

Tess wrote: "Day 2 of new lockdown, while it sucks not seeing our family or friends or being able to do so many of our favourite things, I wanted to share a wee bit of positivity as there’s a lot of doom and gloom on our feeds right now...So here’s a few things that have made me smile this year that I’m grateful for…

"Discovering the really beautiful places we have in the UK on our doorstep and going for serotonin boosting walks in the local countryside with my tribe."

Balloon-tastic!

Amber was another lucky girl when the family celebrated her 11th birthday recently.

Mum Tess said: "BIRTHDAY celebrations at ours today. We’ve blown up the balloons (well, I say "we" thanks @vernonkay) Made the cakes and happily the sun is well and truly OUT. HAPPY 11th BIRTHDAY to you our darling Amber. Here’s to a proper party with all your lovely friends after lockdown but for now it’s just us & we couldn’t love you more xxxxx."

Holiday memories

Dad Vernon shared this stunning picture of his daughters on Father's Day, writing: "Proud dad to the most amazing daughters....Thanks for bringing the joy every day (Breakfast this AM was awesome!)"

School's out for summer

Aw, that great feeling when you break up for the summer holidays! "SCHOOLS OUT for Summer!" wrote Tess beside the snap of her two daughters celebrating.

Their pet ponies

We're so jealous! The family own two sweet pet Shetland ponies named Honey and Willow. "Just horsing around in the sunshine," said Tess.

Its a dog's life

The family pets look like they're having the BEST day! Vernon shared the picture and said: "#worlddogday These dudes rock our world!! #dog #doglife ruff!"

Tea for two

Tess and Vernon were recently treated to a Peter Pan inspired afternoon tea at The Shard in London, to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Tess posted on Instagram: "Well that cheered up a dull rainy Sunday: a scrumptious afternoon tea with the most incredible view of London at @aquashard & for a great cause."

A glamping party!

Wow, lucky Phoebe! Mum and dad treated their 16-year-old daughter to a fabulous birthday party this year.

Tess wrote: "Thank you so much @sleepunderparties for making Phoebe’s 16th birthday treat camping in the garden so special, @specialmomentseventhire for the lights & gorgeous flower wall."

