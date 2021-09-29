﻿
15 Photos | Beauty

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets

Archie Harrison, Mia Tindall and the Queen!

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
You're reading

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets

1/15
Next

Kate Middleton's red carpet gown has royal fans saying the same thing
Sophie Hamilton
15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Getty Images
1/15

There's not much cuter than children bonding with their pets, and young members of the royal family adore animals as much as we do.

 

From the Queen's love of dogs to a young Prince William's Shetland pony and a throwback snap of Prince Harry cuddling his bunny, we've got some adorable photos of the royals and their pets for you to enjoy.

 

This photo above of Mia Tindall is seriously cute! The daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall took her beautiful black dog for a walk at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2019 and confident Mia looked totally at ease with her canine companion.

 

Take a look at more photographs below…

MORE5 most affectionate dog breeds for emotional support

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Getty Images
2/15

Mia Tindall

Here a young Mia looks lovingly at her mother's boxer dog named 'Spey', as she takes him for a stroll at Gatcombe Park in 2017.

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
3/15

Archie Harrison

Aw! The son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plays ball with the family dog on a beach in California. The photo is taken from the couple's video interview with Oprah Winfrey and shows the royals enjoying a relaxed day at the beach together.

MORE: 10 sweet photos of royal kids wearing adorable autumn outfits

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Getty Images
4/15

Princess Charlotte

Ok, so this gorgeous doggie isn't the Cambridges' pet but doesn't little Charlotte look so cute giving it a stroke? The family were at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada in 2016.

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Getty Images
5/15

Isla and Savannah Phillips

We adore this photo! Sisters Isla and Savannah and cousin Mia work together to control Princess Anne's terrier dog at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in 2018.

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Getty Images
6/15

Lady Gabriella Windsor

What a sweet snap! Lady Gabriella Windsor and her brother Lord Frederick Windsor are photographed in their garden at Nether Lypiatt Manor with their pets - a Burmese cat and a Golden Labrador dog.

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

Prince Sverre

What a precious picture. Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway gives the family pet dog Milly Kakao a cuddle as the royals attend the traditional morning children's parade, at his home, Skaugum, near Oslo in 2016.

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Getty Images
8/15

Prince Harry

Prince Harry gently strokes his pet rabbit as dad Prince Charles holds him up. The year was 1986 and the photo was taken at home at Highgrove House.

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

Prince William

A young Prince William looking so cute with his Shetland pony at Highgrove House, Gloucestershire in1986. Definitely one for the photo album!

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Getty Images
10/15

The Queen

Her Majesty was only 10 years old in this photo, which shows the then-Princess enjoying a hug with her pet dog.

MORE: 10 most beautiful photographs of radiant new royal mums

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Getty Images
11/15

Prince Charles

Here's a young Charles back in 1954 with the Queen's dog 'Honey' the Corgi. The pair are seen relaxing together on the terrace of the Royal Lodge.

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Alamy
12/15

Swedish royals

Aw, we adore the yellow colour scheme in this cute family photo of the Swedish royals from 1984. Queen Silvia is seen with her children and the family dog.

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Getty Images
13/15

The Queen and Princess Margaret

Looks like the royal siblings had a fun game with their pet dogs back in 1936 at Windsor's Royal Lodge. The sisters are feeding their pooches biscuits in this photo.

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Getty Images
14/15

Monaco royal family

A young Princess Stephanie holds the family pet as they pose for a photograph together in the garden. Prince Rainier III of Monaco, his wife (the American actress Grace Kelly) and his children Albert and Caroline also feature in the 1969 picture.

15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets
Photo: © Getty Images
15/15

Princess Beatrix

A fun snap of the Netherlands' Princess Beatrix, taken in 1951. The Dutch royal holds her dog tightly as she celebrates her thirteenth birthday at Soestdijk Palace.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...