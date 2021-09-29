15 cute photos of royal children playing with their pets

There's not much cuter than children bonding with their pets, and young members of the royal family adore animals as much as we do.
From the Queen's love of dogs to a young Prince William's Shetland pony and a throwback snap of Prince Harry cuddling his bunny, we've got some adorable photos of the royals and their pets for you to enjoy.
This photo above of Mia Tindall is seriously cute! The daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall took her beautiful black dog for a walk at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2019 and confident Mia looked totally at ease with her canine companion.
Take a look at more photographs below…
MORE: 5 most affectionate dog breeds for emotional support