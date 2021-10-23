﻿
9 Photos | Beauty

Adam Peaty's son George is his mini-me! Strictly star's adorable family photos

The Strictly star and girlfriend Eirianedd became parents last year

Adam Peaty's son George is his mini-me! Strictly star's adorable family photos
You're reading

Adam Peaty's son George is his mini-me! Strictly star's adorable family photos

1/9
Next

8 of Prince William's closest friends in the royal's inner circle
Georgia Brown
Adam Peaty's son George is his mini-me! Strictly star's adorable family photos
1/9

If you weren't already convinced there was no end to Adam Peaty's talents, the Strictly Come Dancing star and Olympic gold medallist is also a doting dad to one-year-old son George - and they look almost identical.

READ: Adam Peaty and Katya Jones speak Strictly friendships and swapping the pool for the dancefloor

Adam and his girlfriend, Welsh artist Eirianedd Munro ('Eiri' for short), who he met while training at Loughborough University, welcomed their son in 2020.

If it wasn't cute enough that there's a mini Adam Peaty on the scene, the swimming star describes his son as his biggest motivation, and once told his Instagram fans his son makes him "the happiest man on the planet'.

Scroll on for the most adorable photos of Adam and George (broody viewer discretion advised)...

Adam Peaty's son George is his mini-me! Strictly star's adorable family photos
2/9

It seems the Olympic swimmer is already keen to get his boy in the pool and training. Could George Peaty follow in his dad's footsteps? 

SEE: Inside the Strictly dancers' homes: Oti Mabuse, Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Anton du Beke and more

Adam Peaty's son George is his mini-me! Strictly star's adorable family photos
3/9

The star enjoyed some much needed time at home with his girlfriend and son George before starting his jam-packed Strictly schedule - and fans can't get enough of the adorable duo. 

"Still can't get over how much George looks like Adam" commented one fan. We definitely see it!

Adam Peaty's son George is his mini-me! Strictly star's adorable family photos
4/9

Just look at that smile!

Adam Peaty's son George is his mini-me! Strictly star's adorable family photos
5/9

In the sweetest post dedicated to his family, Adam marked six months with his beautiful boy. Dedicating the post to his girlfriend, the swimmer penned: "Thank you @eirimunro for the best gift and being the best mum anyone could ask for, you don’t get enough credit for what you do. You really are the MVP."

READ: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

Adam Peaty's son George is his mini-me! Strictly star's adorable family photos
6/9

Adam sadly missed his baby's 1st birthday celebrations due to his Strictly commitments, but that didn't stop the doting dad from marking his special day on Instagram. 

"Happy 1st Birthday to my king", wrote Adam. "I can’t believe how fast this year has gone and how much you’ve grown".

Adam Peaty's son George is his mini-me! Strictly star's adorable family photos
7/9

Adam sweetly captioned this photo: "Wonder which one of us had a hard week lol" as he posed next to his lookalike son. 

Adam Peaty's son George is his mini-me! Strictly star's adorable family photos
8/9

Tongues out for baby George! 

Adam Peaty's son George is his mini-me! Strictly star's adorable family photos
9/9

Even when baby George was just a few months old, we can definitely see the resemblance between the father-son duo.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back