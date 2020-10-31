Meet the future generation of Strictly Come Dancing! The pros and their adorable kids

You might like...
-
The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse
-
Strictly Come Dancing pros and their adorable babies – from Pasha Kovalev to Gorka Marquez
-
James and Ola Jordan's Strictly verdict: Tom's COVID, Tilly's surprise and their weakest couple prediction
Things are rapidly heating up in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom as the celebrities face their first elimination on Sunday night. The 14...
-
Strictly Come Dancing tattoos: From Neil Jones to Oti Mabuse, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Márquez
From small, hidden designs to large statement ones, the Strictly Come Dancing pros have more tattoos than we realise...
-
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's quirky home to welcome new baby