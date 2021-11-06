﻿
7 times Tilly Ramsay and dad Gordon Ramsay proved they have the sweetest bond

The Strictly Come Dancing star is so close with her dad

Georgia Brown
While we're loving watching Tilly Ramsay waltz her way around the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom with her partner Nikita Kumzin, her biggest fan is undoubtedly her dad Gordon Ramsay

SEE: Gordon Ramsay finally breaks silence after daughter Tilly body-shamed

Despite being famed for his brutal honesty and fiery temper in the kitchen, celebrity chef Gordon is a real softie when it comes to his children - and his relationship 19-year-old Tilly is so heartwarming. Also a talented TV chef, best known for presenting BBC's Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, Tilly often takes to TikTok to share hilarious videos of her dad's antics at home. 

Scroll on to see photos that prove the sweet bond between this adorable father-daughter duo…

Loading the player...
Marking her Strictly announcement, the duo took to TikTok to show off their moves. "Go get em @tillyramsay on Strictly!" wrote Gordon. "If this video is any indication you definitely got more moves than your old man xxx".

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is the spitting image of him in hilarious photo

READ: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly broke her arm in a very unexpected way

When Tilly was publicly 'fat shamed' by LBC presenter Steve Allen, doting dad Gordon rushed to defend his daughter. Taking to Instagram to gush about the way she handled the awful situation, Gordon said: "It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, 'I’m not taking this'. She is 19-years of age for goodness sake – bursting her a**e off and attending university by Zoom and learning the most extraordinary moves with Nikita [Kuzmin]. I think it was a breath of fresh air that level of standing up and saying, 'We’re not going to tolerate that.'"

Clearly this duo have always been foodies - look how sweet this photo is of Gordon feeding his little girl!

Taking to Instagram to share her love for her dad on Father's Day, Tilly penned: "Happy Father’s Day Dad!! I couldn’t ask for a better dad and best friend!! Thanks for all of your support and love, I don’t know where I would be without you!!"

Is there anything cooler than going on The Late Late Show with James Cordon… with your dad?

Gordon and Tilly actually share the same birthday. Marking their special day, Tilly once wrote: "Happy birthday dad love you so much and love sharing this day with you xx".

