Royal snow day! 10 photos of cute royal children playing in winter

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal children, snuggly winter outfits and lots of snow… it's the recipe for ultimate cuteness, and we have some seriously adorable pictures for you below. The royals are famous for their love of skiing, often heading to Europe's slopes to enjoy the snow in ski season.

 

From the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children to throwback snaps of Princes William and Harry and pictures of the European royal family, take a look at our gallery…

 

Princess Charlotte

Aw, the daughter of William and Kate was too sweet back in 2016 with her dad in the French Alps. Charlotte was clearly loving the snow – just love her outfit and rosy cheeks.

William and Harry

The royal brothers had a ball tobogganing together In Lech, Austria, in 1992. The siblings were on their annual ski holiday with their mother Princess Diana.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Christian

Little Prince Christian of Denmark was such a cutie with his giant snowball back in 2008. He was on holiday with his family in Verbier.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Estelle

Princess Estelle of Sweden enjoyed the snow during her third birthday celebration at Haga Palace in 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry

Harry and dad Prince Charles looked to be having the best time sledging together. The pair were at the Swiss resort of Klosters in 1997.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Amalia

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands looked chuffed to bits during a skiing holiday with her parents in Lech am Arlberg, Austria in 2006.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

It was family fun in the snow in 1992 for Sarah Ferguson and her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. This snap was taken in Klosters, Switzerland.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent

Princess Mary of Denmark has a giggle with her children Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent on the slopes of Verbier, Switzerland in 2012.

Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Josephine

Another cute sibling snap of Denmark's Prince Frederik and his sister Princess Josephine during their annual Ski holiday, in 2015 in Verbier, Switzerland.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Ariane

Queen Maxima skis with her daughter Princess Ariane during the Royal Dutch Family's ski holidays in Lech am Arlberg, western Austria in 2013. The pair looked like they had the best time.

