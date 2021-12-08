Royal snow day! 10 photos of cute royal children playing in winter

Royal children, snuggly winter outfits and lots of snow… it's the recipe for ultimate cuteness, and we have some seriously adorable pictures for you below. The royals are famous for their love of skiing, often heading to Europe's slopes to enjoy the snow in ski season.
From the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children to throwback snaps of Princes William and Harry and pictures of the European royal family, take a look at our gallery…
Princess Charlotte
Aw, the daughter of William and Kate was too sweet back in 2016 with her dad in the French Alps. Charlotte was clearly loving the snow – just love her outfit and rosy cheeks.