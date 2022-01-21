﻿
12 Photos

Celebrity babies due in 2022: Vogue Williams, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and more pregnant stars

It's an exciting year for these star couples

Photo: © Instagram
It's a new year and that means a whole new batch of celebrity babies to coo over! There's nothing we love more here at HELLO! than a celebrity birth – other than a royal wedding perhaps.

 

Some of our favourite famous ladies are ready to pop any minute, while other star couples have just started their pregnancy journeys. See who's expecting a bundle of joy in 2022…

 

Vogue Williams

Heart Radio host and mum-of-two Vogue is expecting her third child with husband Spencer Matthews, due in the spring.

The couple, who share three-year-old son Theodore and daughter Gigi, age one, revealed their exciting news in December exclusively to HELLO!

Vogue told us: "My sister asked Theodore if he wants to have a brother or sister and he replied: 'A brother! I don't want a sister, I already have a sister.' So, he's delighted."

Photo: © Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence

Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney. The star's representative confirmed the news back in September and we couldn't be happier for them.

The Oscar winner and her art gallery curator husband are believed to have started dating in 2018. They were engaged in February and they wed in October 2019 in Rhode Island with many A-list guests in attendance.

Photo: © Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez are preparing to become parents of twins in 2022!

Taking to Instagram to share their joyous news, the Portuguese football star shared a heartwarming photo of him and Georgina holding their babies' scans. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed," penned the star.

The news was first confirmed by HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, who revealed that Georgina had passed her 12-week scan.

Cristiano is already dad to four children, three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and 10-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

Photo: © Instagram
Rosie Huntington-Whitely

A huge congratulations to actor Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley who are expecting their second child together!

Rosie shared the happy news via an Instagram post in August, featuring a series of her outfits through mirror selfies of her growing baby bump. "Taaa daahhh!!" she captioned the final picture, with a series of angel emojis and the phrase "#round2."

The engaged Hollywood couple already share one child together, the four-year-old son named Jack Oscar.

Photo: © Getty Images
Chris Pratt

It's an exciting year ahead for Hollywood star Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, who are reportedly expecting their second baby together.

The pair, who are parents to daughter Lyla, one, are said to be preparing to welcome their baby in the new year, according to People magazine. Chris is also dad to nine-year-old son Jack.

Last July, Chris told E! News of having more children: 'I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide. We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go.'

Photo: © Instagram
Kylie Jenner

It's baby number two for Kylie Jenner and her partner Travis Scott.

Kylie confirmed in September that she is expecting her second baby, sharing an emotional video with fans that took them through her own discovery process. She started the clip off with a positive pregnancy test and a visit to the doctor for a sonogram, following which her three-year-old, Stormi, shared pictures from the sonogram with Kylie's mom, Kris.

Back in January 2020, the model revealed her hope of having more children, saying in a YouTube video: "I can't wait to have more babies," adding that she doesn't "have a timeline to do this."

Photo: © Instagram
Liz Marsland

Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz Marsland have revealed they are expecting twins to add to their brood of daughter Marnie, five, and son Milo, two.

Taking to BBC Breakfast to share the exciting news, the former Emmerdale star, who won Strictly Come Dancing with Oti Mabuse back in 2019, told hosts Sally Nugent and Dan Walker that his wife of seven years is expecting twins.

He revealed: "We just recently found out, to add another curveball if you like. We don't really do things by halves and then we found out we're having not just one baby, but two!"

Photo: © HELLO!
Jessica Wright

Former TOWIE star and sister of presenter Mark Wright, Jessica, is expecting her first baby with husband William Lee-Kemp.

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine the couple revealed they are expecting a baby boy. "I can't wait for a little boy to call me 'mummy'," Jess told us. "I don't know why but I always envisioned being a girl mum because I'm so girly so I was pretty shocked to hear it was a boy, but I couldn't be happier. It's made it feel more real to call the baby 'him'."

The parents-to-be found out they were expecting a baby during their long-awaited wedding celebrations in Majorca. TV personality Jess said: "It feels like a fairytale – we eventually got our wedding and believe it or not, I was unknowingly pregnant at the wedding."

Photo: © Instagram
Emma Louise Connolly

We're thrilled for model Emma and her Made in Chelsea beau Oliver Proudlock, who are excited to be expecting their first baby.

Emma shared her pregnancy with her Instagram followers, posting a photo of her bump with the caption: "1 year married, 1 yeah baby on the way. We are bursting with love and gratitude for our very precious little growing gift!"

Photo: © Getty Images
Julia Stiles

US movie star Julia is pregnant with her second baby with her husband Preston Cook.

Fans were over the moon for the actress when she revealed her baby bump while walking the red carpet for the screening of The Humans in November last year.

The couple already share a son, Strummer.

Photo: © Instagram
Lucy Mecklenburgh

It's more happy news for former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh and her partner Ryan Thomas, who are getting ready to welcome their second child together.

Taking to Instagram to share the duo's joyous news, Lucy posted an adorable photo with her almost two-year-old son Roman to mark the sweet occasion. The 30-year-old looked radiant as she debuted her baby bump, looking down adoringly at Roman while he looked down at his own tummy. "Here we go again @ryanthomas84," penned the star.

Photo: © Getty Images
Nicolas Cage

Leaving Las Vegas star Nicholas is preparing to welcome his third child, and first with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata. The coupe's rep confirmed the news in January!

It will be Riko's first baby, while Nicholas is a father to sons Kai-El and Weston from his previous marriages. The actor is also a grandfather to Weston's two children.

