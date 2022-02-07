﻿
10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time

From Rihanna to Princess Eugenie…

10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time
10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time

10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time
Photo: © Getty Images
Pregnancy announcements are always times of great joy and excitement, and when the time comes to share their baby news, the world's A-listers love to hype up the official reveal.

And we don't just mean a baby scan photo posted to Instagram… everyone from Hollywood's elite to the royals has been known to organise full-on photoshoots, Internet-breaking bump reveals and star-studded events to make their mark on the world of celebrity pregnancy announcements.

From beautiful pregnancy photos to daring fashion choices, Beyonce's *iconic* mid-performance bump reveal and Kylie Jenner's unforgettable secret pregnancy, there's nothing more exciting than a celebrity pregnancy reveal. In light of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's daring baby bump debut, we've compiled a list of the most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time.

 

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are easily one of the world's best dressed couple's, and they stopped at nothing to ensure their pregnancy reveal was the height of statement fashion.

Rihanna proudly debuted her blooming baby bump in New York City, which she bared beneath an electric pink Chanel puffer jacket and a Christian Lacroix necklace draped over her bare stomach, in what can only be described as the most Rihanna way to let the world know she is expecting a baby.

10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time
Photo: © Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez

The Portuguese football star shared a heartwarming photo of him and Georgina holding their twins' scans. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins.

Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed," penned the star. The news was first confirmed by HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, who revealed that Georgina has passed her 12-week scan

10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time
Photo: © Instagram
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whitely kept things casual when it came to announcing her second pregnancy. The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a series of relaxed outfits, unveiling her blossoming baby bump in a luxe white co-ord on the final slide.

"Taaa daahhh !! #round2," she wrote. Simple, but effective.

10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time
Photo: © Getty Images
Beyonce & Jay Z

Everyone remember's Beyonce's jaw-dropping pregnancy reveal back in 2011 during her performance of "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. The 28-time Grammy Award-winner unbuttoned her glittering purple blazer to reveal her growing baby bump at the end of the performance - and wasn't she glowing!

10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time
Photo: © Instagram
Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank

It's custom for royals to announce their pregnancy via an official announcement released by the Palace - but Princess Eugenie took things into her own hands when it came to revealing her exciting news.

On her own Instagram page, Eugenie shared two photos and added: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." 

10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time
Photo: © Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Grey

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked like a total goddess when she revealed her pregnancy with the world back in 2021.

Taking to Instagram to post a stunning photo of herself wearing nothing but a silky emerald green sheet, she wrote: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."

10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time
Photo: © Instagram
Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Just days after her Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne announced her pregnancy, Perrie took to Instagram to reveal her baby bump. "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," she wrote on Instagram. "Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time
Photo: © Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

The world was stunned when Kylie Jenner finally revealed she had given birth to a baby girl, Stormi, after concealing her pregnancy for an entire nine months. Kim Kardashian's sister kept her special news a complete secret from fans and the media by dressing in oversized clothes, recycling old photos on Instagram, and keeping entirely out of the public eye. 

Kylie and Travis released a video on YouTube documenting their entire pregnancy in April of 2018, and clips showed the entire progression of the pregnancy, doctor's visits, and special ultrasound moments with family. Adorable!

10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time
Tan France & Rob France

Queer Eye star Tan France revealed he and husband Rob were expecting their first child via surrogate with a heartwarming photo of himself with an ultrasound image over his stomach.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" he penned. "No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years."

10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time
Photo: © Instagram
Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

American rapper Nicki Minaj shared three photographs on Instagram revealing her news, simply captioning the first picture: "Preggers." Need we say more?

10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time
Photo: © Getty Images
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

In true lockdown style, Gigi Hadid announced her first pregnancy with Zayn Malik back in 2020, via a Zoom call on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - and it was pretty iconic.

The star said: "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

