10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time

Pregnancy announcements are always times of great joy and excitement, and when the time comes to share their baby news, the world's A-listers love to hype up the official reveal.
And we don't just mean a baby scan photo posted to Instagram… everyone from Hollywood's elite to the royals has been known to organise full-on photoshoots, Internet-breaking bump reveals and star-studded events to make their mark on the world of celebrity pregnancy announcements.
From beautiful pregnancy photos to daring fashion choices, Beyonce's *iconic* mid-performance bump reveal and Kylie Jenner's unforgettable secret pregnancy, there's nothing more exciting than a celebrity pregnancy reveal. In light of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's daring baby bump debut, we've compiled a list of the most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are easily one of the world's best dressed couple's, and they stopped at nothing to ensure their pregnancy reveal was the height of statement fashion.
Rihanna proudly debuted her blooming baby bump in New York City, which she bared beneath an electric pink Chanel puffer jacket and a Christian Lacroix necklace draped over her bare stomach, in what can only be described as the most Rihanna way to let the world know she is expecting a baby.
