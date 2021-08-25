Mischievous young royals! Prince George, Prince Louis and more cheeky photos

It must be tough being a royal child, having to behave at all those formal engagements full of adults. The likes of Prince George and Princess Charlotte have attended public events with all eyes on them from a young age.
But don't be mistaken for thinking the young royals are without a mischievous streak! We've often seen their cheeky sides while out with mum and dad.
From poking out their tongues at important events to larking around with their royal cousins, here we take a look at some of our favourite Princes and Princesses getting up to mischief...
Mia Tindall
What a giggle! The eldest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall did some cheeky play with her dad back in 2019 at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, Stroud. We wonder how long Mia held this pose...
