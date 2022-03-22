Grumpy royal kids! 10 times Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Co were not best pleased

Be it through tiredness, hunger or boredom, all kids get grumpy from time to time, and royal children are no different.
While we're used to seeing the likes of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Co all smiles for photographers with their royal parents, their not-so-cheerful moods have been caught on camera on occasion too. From dropped lips to tears and fed-up faces, royal children act just like our children do.
This photo above of Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia from 2017 really tugs on our heartstrings. The snap was taken at the Burnham Market Horse Trials. We wonder what made Mia so down in the dumps...
Take a look through the gallery for more adorable royal sulky moments below…
