10 most beautiful photographs of radiant new royal mums with their newborns

Princess Beatrice is the latest member of the royal family to become a mother, having welcomed her daughter, Sienna, into the world six months ago - although we're yet to see a photo of the regal newborn.
A new mother always has that beautiful radiant glow as she cradles her bundle of joy, and over the years some of these special mother-baby moments within the royal family have been captured on camera.
From the Duchess of Cambridge holding her babies on the steps of the Lindo Wing of London's St Mary's hospital, to Princess Diana with baby Prince William at Kensington Palace, we've seen some adorable photographs over the years.
In the photo above, the wife of Prince William looked so happy as she held her newborn son, Prince George, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital back in July 2013. Dressed in a blue and white spotted dress and her hair perfectly styled, it's one of our favourite pictures of Duchess Kate.
Take a look at more beautiful royal mother and baby moments below…
