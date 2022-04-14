﻿
11 Photos | Beauty

Victoria and David Beckham's 10 parenting rules they'll pass onto newlywed son Brooklyn

The Beckhams are surprisingly down-to-earth parents

Victoria and David Beckham's 10 parenting rules they'll pass onto newlywed son Brooklyn
You're reading

Victoria and David Beckham's 10 parenting rules they'll pass onto newlywed son Brooklyn

1/11
Next

Revealed: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's weekend plans following surprise Windsor visit
Victoria and David Beckham's 10 parenting rules they'll pass onto newlywed son Brooklyn
Photo: © Instagram
1/11

Brooklyn Beckham may have just tied the knot with billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, but there's no denying the doting 23-year-old is surprisingly humble about his fortune. 

SEE: Brooklyn Beckham's £3m oceanfront wedding was wildly different from Victoria and David's

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son also melted the hearts of fans with his sweet, down-to-earth personality and impeccable manners in a recent cooking video filmed by VOGUE. With two ultra-famous parents, Brooklyn could so easily have turned out spoilt and self-important – but he's the complete opposite, and so are his three siblings Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, ten.

So how have Victoria and David managed to raise four such polite and well-grounded children under the constant scrutiny of the world's media? The couple have spoken often about how they try to keep family life as normal as possible for their brood, and we applaud them for it.

Below, we look at 10 great parenting techniques the Beckhams use with their kids…

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's living room inside $10.5m home is not what we expected

Loading the player...
2/11

WATCH: David Beckham encourages Harper to help out at home

During the coronavirus pandemic, families pulled together to help out at home, including the Beckham children. As well as getting stuck into her home-schooling, young Harper Beckham has also helped David out with baking and she's even acted as an usher in the family's home cinema.

Victoria and David Beckham's 10 parenting rules they'll pass onto newlywed son Brooklyn
3/11

Family time is important

 

With their kids ranging from ten to 22 and Brooklyn Beckham planning his wedding to fiancée Nicola Peltz, coordinating time together can be a challenge – but it's something the pair prioritise. 

VB told Grazia in 2015: "I am blessed to have a wonderful husband and beautiful, healthy, happy children. Yes, we travel a lot with our respective businesses and charitable commitments, but we always make time for each other as a couple and as a family."

Victoria and David Beckham's 10 parenting rules they'll pass onto newlywed son Brooklyn
4/11

Have a fun house - but keep an eye on them!

 

We love Victoria's tips for controlling a house full of teenagers. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the former Spice Girl said of her large brood: "It's a lot of kids. I always say it's less about parenting and more about crowd control when it gets to that many, right?"

 

She added: "All four kids bring all their friends over to the house, so when we come home at the end of the day there's always lots and lots of children." How does she control them all? "I think the main focus is making sure that they all leave empty-handed and that the art is still on the wall!"

 

MORE: 6 clever parenting techniques Catherine Zeta-Jones uses with her children

Victoria and David Beckham's 10 parenting rules they'll pass onto newlywed son Brooklyn
5/11

They're never too young to be polite

 

Both David and Victoria Beckham have shared how important it is to them that their children have manners. “They've been saying their please and thank-yous since they were two or three years old", David once revealed to the Daily Mail and Victoria has confirmed this in a separate interview. "We’ve always been strict parents,” she told Good Morning Britain. “It was very important to me and David that our kids had manners".

Victoria and David Beckham's 10 parenting rules they'll pass onto newlywed son Brooklyn
6/11

Social Media needs to be monitored

 

Brooklyn is now an adult so we suspect he manages his own social media accounts, but this wasn't always the case. Back when he was 15 with a staggering 4.4 million followers, David told ABC: "We control everything he posts, everything that he does, and it's the same with our other kids". Yep, you always have to keep your kids safe online as well as in real life.

 

MORE: The One Show’s Alex Jones lives by these 4 parenting tips

Victoria and David Beckham's 10 parenting rules they'll pass onto newlywed son Brooklyn
7/11

Plan and plan and plan some more

 

Life is busy and if you're a Beckham it's extraordinarily busy, meaning you have to plan around work and family so that you don't overstretch yourself. “I don’t really go away that much,” Victoria told The Telegraph. “David and I work it out so that we’re not away at the same time, so one of us is always here. The other day we were at Harper’s school as she had won a prize, and we were both there. It’s a juggling act, but we have great people around us to make sure it all works.”

Victoria and David Beckham's 10 parenting rules they'll pass onto newlywed son Brooklyn
8/11

Teach them gratitude

 

It's one of the most important values Victoria and David uphold within their famous family. Opening up to Grazia, VB simply said:  "David and I explain to the children what privileged lives they lead. We tell them that in many places in the world children are hungry, homeless and sick. They all understand how important it is to help others. Romeo ran the children’s marathon earlier this year and raised an amazing amount of money through sponsorship, which he divided between David’s charity and UNAIDS."

Victoria and David Beckham's 10 parenting rules they'll pass onto newlywed son Brooklyn
9/11

Set an example

 

Victoria and David Beckham have made it clear that their children do, and always will come first - however, that doesn't mean to say they don't believe they can have careers too. David said, "We juggle everything around the family because our main priority is the children, simple as that, and it always will be, but being hardworking is the best thing you can show children."

 

Victoria actually called on Diane Von Furstenberg back in 2015 to reassure her about any looming mum guilt. "I was having dinner with Diane Von Furstenberg a few months ago, and she's a woman that I have an enormous amount of respect and admiration for," Beckham told Good Morning America. "And I said to her, 'Diane, when your children were younger and you were working, did you feel guilty?'

 

And she said 'Absolutely not. It's a waste of time and energy'." "It's ageing," Furstenberg continued. "Actually, you're setting a good example in the fact that you're a woman and you're going to work'."

Victoria and David Beckham's 10 parenting rules they'll pass onto newlywed son Brooklyn
10/11

Work ethic is important

 

There are few people that work harder than Victoria Beckham. She was one of the most successful pop stars in the world and seamlessly launched an internationally respected fashion house following the split of the Spice Girls so it's no wonder she wants to instil the same work ethic in her children. David and VB may be worth $450 million EACH but that doesn't mean Brooklyn didn't have to do a stint working at a West London coffee shop for £2.87 per hour.

 

Reflecting on the rest of her brood also, she previously said that "they won’t be these children that stay at home and don’t do anything. They will definitely work."

Victoria and David Beckham's 10 parenting rules they'll pass onto newlywed son Brooklyn
11/11

They will grow up to make their own choices

 

Many know that it's not just David who's a fan of football but his three sons as well. However, there's no pressure in the Beckham household for them to follow in their dad's footsteps. The eldest, Brooklyn, opened up about his interests in a 2015 Teen Vogue interview, saying "I love football, but I'm also very passionate about photography and film. I'm keeping my options open right now." And now Brooklyn is pursuing his love of cooking with a new cooking series Cookin' with Brooklyn.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back