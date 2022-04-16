Pregnant royals ready to pop! 14 final photos before they gave birth

The Duchess of Sussex and her first daughter
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that their second born is to be a girl. Meghan and Harry announced they are overjoyed to be welcoming their daughter, who is due in the late spring, any moment now!
Donning a stunning silk floral dress for a rare virtual appearance at a music concert in May, heavily pregnant Meghan styled her bump effortlessly and looked glamorous as ever for the public engagement.
