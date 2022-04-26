﻿
12 times the royal kids had the sweetest hairstyles - from Princess Charlotte to Prince Louis

Duchess Kate, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall and many more royals have been the source of hair envy for years, and it appears as though their children have inherited their luscious locks.

Royal children such as Prince George and Lena Tindall  never fail to look absolutely adorable, especially when they're rocking cute hairstyles - even the young royals have their own signature styles! From intricate plaits to top knots, keep scrolling to take a look at royal children with the best hairstyles...

 

Mia Tindall

Just like her mum Zara, Mia Tindall has short thick hair that she often ties back. Back in 2017, the cheeky royal sported the classic low ponytail with several statement yellow clips fastening her fringe away from her eyes. 

Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge's daughter loves wearing her hair in plaits! Kate explained in 2019 that she has to get creative with her hairstyling skills when Charlotte's hair is too short for her favourite style. The Duchess told a little girl during an official outing: "I love your plaits. My daughter Charlotte loves plaits too but her hair is only this long so we have to do them up at the side."

Prince Louis

While his older brother has a more central parting, Prince Louis has a long sweeping haircut that Kate and William showed off perfectly with his fourth birthday photos. That deep side parting looks just like Charlotte's when she was his age!

Lena Tindall

We can't get over Lena's adorable top knot! A less preened style than we usually see from the likes of her mum Zara Tindall and other royals during public appearances, the little girl was pictured wearing her bright blonde hair in a very modern style as she attended the Gatcombe Park horse trials in 2019 with her parents. 

Prince George

Prince George's shorter length means may not be able to experiment with his hair as much as his sister, but that hasn't stopped him from choosing a smart style for special occasions. The future King debuted a new hairstyle at the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch, with short sides and the top of his blonde hair swept back with gel. 

Savannah Phillips

Who doesn't want long blonde beach waves like Savannah? The Queen's oldest great-grandchild often shows off her naturally stunning hair in all its glory, and we don't blame her. 

 

Archie Harrison

We're still waiting to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie's signature hairstyle, but at the age of just one, he has plenty of time to perfect it. For now, we love seeing that he has inherited his dad's red locks, which were visible as he sat on his mother Meghan's lap in his first birthday video.

Princess Estelle of Sweden

Even royals love a good hair accessory! To celebrate her mum Crown Princess Victoria's 40th birthday in 2017, Princess Estelle teamed her pretty white dress with a pink bow while her two plaits were tied with matching pink ribbons. And she's not the only one who loves to accessorise…

Princess Charlotte

Over the years, Princess Charlotte has rocked hair accessories on many occasions - and it's not just a practical move to keep her hair away from her eyes. How sweet was her flower headband at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding?

 

Princess Isabella of Denmark

Crown Princess Mary is known for her long dark hair, and it seems her daughter is her mini-me! We love the delicate side plaits Princess Isabella used to secure her hair during the family's visit to the Faroe Islands in 2018 - perfect for taming it in the wind!

Princess Eugenie's firstborn baby August has an incredible head of thick auburn hair. The one-year-old takes after his mother with his locks and often sports adorable headwear including knitted beanies, sun hats and teddy bear ears. 

Princess Leonor of Spain

Both of Queen Letizia's daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía of Spain have the most stunning blonde hair. But Leonor gave us serious Princess vibes with her long curls in February 2020. Gorgeous!

