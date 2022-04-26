12 times the royal kids had the sweetest hairstyles - from Princess Charlotte to Prince Louis

Duchess Kate, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall and many more royals have been the source of hair envy for years, and it appears as though their children have inherited their luscious locks.
Royal children such as Prince George and Lena Tindall never fail to look absolutely adorable, especially when they're rocking cute hairstyles - even the young royals have their own signature styles! From intricate plaits to top knots, keep scrolling to take a look at royal children with the best hairstyles...
Mia Tindall
Just like her mum Zara, Mia Tindall has short thick hair that she often ties back. Back in 2017, the cheeky royal sported the classic low ponytail with several statement yellow clips fastening her fringe away from her eyes.