14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May

Miles Theodore
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son Miles Theodore turns four on 16 May
Chrissy revealed in June 2018 that Miles was meant to be a June baby, but her son came three weeks early. Three years on, Miles is thriving and Chrissy and John have shared photos and birthday messages with eager fans.
Last year Chrissy posted on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life. You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"
The family threw an intimate but impressive party at their home arranging for a reptile zoo to be set up in their garden. The mini zoo included a live alligator, a tortoise and snakes.
In April just this year, Chrissy and John shared a video of Miles and his younger sister Luna, six, enjoying a Jurassic Park themed trek at the Kualoa Ranch in Hawaii, so an even bigger reptile themed party could be on the cards!