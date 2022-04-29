﻿
15 Photos | Beauty

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May

See why May is an exciting time for some of our favourite families

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
You're reading

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May

1/15
Next

What Prince William said to Kate Middleton at the altar on their wedding day
Loading the player...
1/15

WATCH: Royal children start their first days of school

Spring is a time when so many celebrities and royals celebrate the birthdays of their little ones.

SEE: 17 adorable photos of royal children on their first day at school

From Kim Kardashian's son Psalm to Princess Charlotte and Archie Windsor-Mountbatten, the month of May is a particularly exciting time for some of our favourite famous families who have birthdays coming up to celebrate.

Here is a roundup of celebrity babies and children who we have come to know and enjoy watching grow. See who are celebrating their birthdays in May – and how we think they might celebrate.

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
2/15

Maxwell "Maxi" Drew

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell "Maxi" Drew turns ten on 1 May

Fans were wowed recently by the family photographs of Maxwell at her little sister, Birdie's third birthday party in March. Jessica shared the playful snap of Maxwell looking more and more like her mother in a fun Barbie backdrop with the empowering caption "You can be anything."

The family's sprawling house looks like the perfect place to host another garden party, with space for ginormous colourful balloon arches, tables and chairs and room for guests to enjoy cake galore as we saw in March. We'll be keeping an eye on Instagram this May.

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
3/15

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte turns seven on 2 May

Last year the Cambridges marked Princess Charlotte's sixth birthday by sharing a new portrait of the Princess taken by her budding photographer mother Duchess Kate.

Birthday portraits have become an established royal tradition and we are always keen to see how the Cambridge children are flourishing as another year passes.

Last year's birthday party was a low-key event, but Prince William later revealed during a public engagement that Charlotte had "a lovely time."

SEE: 5 photos that prove Princess Charlotte is her mother's mini-me

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
4/15

Trixie Willis

Emma Willis' daughter Trixie's birthday turns six on 4 May

The Voice star and her husband, Busted singer Matt, occasionally share photos and birthday posts featuring their three children on social media with balloon arches and decorations, but they always ensure their faces are hidden from view.

Emma has recently admitted that 38-year-old Matt is usually seen as the 'fun' parent, however, with Emma having recently won the Celebrity British Bake-Off, we'd say that she could earn some mega brownie points with Trixie's fast approaching birthday.

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
5/15

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie Harrison turns three on 6 May

Last year Archie may have celebrated his second birthday as an only child but this year he will enjoy the company of little sister Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry have spoken of how much they cherish the privacy of their Montecito home and after the couple's travels for the Invictus Games and surprise Windsor castle visit, we wouldn't blame them for choosing a low-key celebration.

On the other hand, the pair are said to be working on a personal project with Netflix so we may get a glimpse into their current California life before long.

Either way, the Duke and Duchess usually release a photograph to mark Archie's milestones, and the Sussex's Montecito home has a pool and luscious garden which would be ideal for hosting Archie's third birthday celebrations.

LOOK: 16 of Archie Harrison's major milestones revealed

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
6/15

Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Psalm West turns three on 9 May

The Kardashians spare no expense when it comes to their children's birthday parties and her son Pslam's second birthday party last year set the bar even higher for his mother Kim Kardashian.

The family threw an epic construction themed garden party which included excavators, building equipment, sandboxes and a bouncy castle! Psalm loved the builder theme last year and we can hardly wait for this year's party theme to reveal where the toddler's latest interests lie.

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
7/15

Harry Baldwin

Holly Willoughby's son Harry turns 13 on 11 May

Last year Holly made a very sweet gesture to her son, Harry, live on TV.

The This Morning presenter gave a shout out to her eldest right at the end of the ITV programme in honour of his 12th birthday saying, "And happy birthday, Harry, it's your birthday today. Happy birthday I love you!"

Harry's mum always brims with enthusiasm during the baking and gifting segments on her daytime show so we are certain that Harry will enjoy some of the very best treats imaginable on the day.

Holly often takes to Instagram to share family photos and if she is working on Wednesday 11 May, Harry can expect another shout out.

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
8/15

Bluebell Horner

Geri Horner's daughter Bluebell Horner turns 16 on 13 May

The Horner household loves throwing a birthday party and Geri has been known to provide multiple cakes to celebrate milestones – we've seen the photos! Last year, for Bluebell's 15th birthday, Geri melted the hearts of fans by sharing beautiful never before seen images of her firstborn over the years to the present day.

The post said: "Happy 15th Birthday Bluebell! Another year older, it's amazing to see you grow as a person, we are so proud of you!! We love you Blue. Love Mama."

Geri dotes on all three of her children, but we are expecting big things for her firstborn's sweet sixteen.

READ: Geri Horner pens sweet message to Victoria Beckham after missing son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
9/15

Kit Thomson

Alex Jones's son Kit turns two on 13 May

We expect Kit's third birthday to be a big celebration. After all, to mark his second birthday, The One Show host Alex shared amazing photographs of a very extravagant at home party. There were huge balloons, decorations and bunting surrounding a huge pile of wrapped presents.

This was a step up from the quiet affair the family held to mark Kit's first birthday. At the time, Alex shared one tender image of herself cradling him as a newborn baby but later revealed to fans that the family had enjoyed a Zoom party with the grandparents and a huge chocolate cake filled with whipped cream.

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
10/15

Apple Martin

Chris Martin and Gwenyth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin turns 18 on 14 May

The daughter of Coldplay singer Chris Martin and actress Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her sweet sixteenth during lockdown, so we are sure that her 18th birthday celebrations will more than make up for it.

For Apple's sixteenth birthday, her mother posted striking images of her grown-up daughter on Instagram with the message: "I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."

Ever-positive Apple is sure to love whatever they have in store.

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
11/15

Miles Theodore

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son Miles Theodore turns four on 16 May

Chrissy revealed in June 2018 that Miles was meant to be a June baby, but her son came three weeks early. Three years on, Miles is thriving and Chrissy and John have shared photos and birthday messages with eager fans.

Last year Chrissy posted on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life. You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"

The family threw an intimate but impressive party at their home arranging for a reptile zoo to be set up in their garden. The mini zoo included a live alligator, a tortoise and snakes.

In April just this year, Chrissy and John shared a video of Miles and his younger sister Luna, six, enjoying a Jurassic Park themed trek at the Kualoa Ranch in Hawaii, so an even bigger reptile themed party could be on the cards!

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
12/15

Future Zahir

Ciara and Future's son Future Zahir turns eight on 19 May

Ciara and Future's firstborn child turns eight this year and if last year's incredible birthday celebration is anything to go by, Future Zahir must be beside himself with excitement.

In 2021, Ciara shared plenty of Instagram pictures showing the family on a private jet, playing on a sandy beach and Future excitedly strapped into theme park rides with his little sister, Sienna Princess, age four.

Ciara truly dotes on her firstborn and posted an emotional message on Instagram: "You are the sweetest Son, and Big Brother anyone could ask for! You have an incredible sense of Wonder, Curiosity, Determination, and a Big Heart full of Gratitude! I have no doubt you’re going to do Amaaazing things! Big things in life!

"I’m so excited to keep watching you grow! Happy Birthday Sunshine! I love you so much!"

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
13/15

Rex Swash

Stacey Solomon's son Rex turns three on 23 May

When Stacey Solomon's youngest son turned two last year, the Loose Women panellist threw him a big Disney's Moana themed birthday party.

The family photo of Rex showed his parents all dressed up in their Essex home surrounded by balloons and Hawaiian themed decorations, and it was even more impressive when Stacey's post revealed that much of it was her own handy work.

She wrote: "Mummy will keep working on her costume skills as you grow, I promise." It sounds as though Stacey has many more themed party ideas up her sleeve for her "animal loving little Maui" as he turns three.

DISCOVER: Stacey Solomon reveals special home renovation plans for son Rex

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
14/15

Sam Shephard

Ben Shephard's son Sam turns 17 on 25 May

Last year, Good Morning Britain host Ben said that he was sending his teenage son a virtual birthday card by giving him a shoutout live on TV, saying: "It's my son Sam's 15th birthday today. I think he might be up now." Ben gushed about his son to co-presenter Charlotte Hawkins, revealing how quickly Sam is growing up and that he is already 6ft 2!

"So you've to try to take those opportunities to try and make it special," Ben continued. The star often shares photos of himself and Sam exploring the outdoors, so if they can fit in a family stroll, we're sure they'll all be happy.

14 Celebrity and royal children celebrating birthdays in May
15/15

Kingston James McGregor

Gwen Stafani's son Kingston James McGregor turns 16 on 26 May

The son of musicians Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale - and step-son to The Voice US star Blake Shelton - will be celebrating his sweet sixteenth birthday this year.

Last year, Gwen shared a photo of her son taking after his parents as he played the guitar on his birthday, however, the teenager actually celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend Lola Albert.

Kingston shared a series of pictures on Instagram, writing, "Happy to spend my bday w bae," followed by a love heart. One year on, the young romance is continuing to go from strength to strength so it is likely that Lola and Kingston have something special planned for this year's milestone birthday.

SEE: Gwen Stefani fans notice sweet touch in newly released wedding videos

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back