Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte's sweetest mother-daughter moments in pictures

The royal mother dotes on her little girl

Prince Charles' revolutionary changes since taking control of the Queen's estate
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte celebrates her seventh birthday on 2 May, and we adore seeing new photos of the young royal with her family.

 

Since Charlotte's arrival into the world in 2015, the Princess has captured our hearts with her cute smile, pretty outfits and close bond with mother Kate. Princess Charlotte was the most adorable baby - cheerful in pictures and often looking to her royal mum for reassurance when she was a toddler.

 

Now age seven, the Queen's great-granddaughter is becoming a charming young lady who Prince William and Kate are sure to be proud of.

 

Here, we take a look back at 15 of Kate and Charlotte's sweetest moments together…

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte's birth

Who remembers this beautiful photo taken on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on 2 May 2015? Mum Kate was radiant as she looked lovingly at her daughter Charlotte, who was born at 8.34am that morning.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte's christening

What a special moment! Duchess Kate smiles at her two-month-old little girl as they arrive for Charlotte's christening at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening on 5 July 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images
Charlotte at Trooping the Colour

Aw, here is the Princess at Trooping the Colour on the Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall in London in June 2016. Kate places a tender hand on her daughter's cheek as they watch the parade together.

Photo: © Getty Images
Matching in blue

Mum and daughter looked so sweet in this snap, taken in September 2016 on their arrival in Canada. Kate took time to check Charlotte was ok as they disembarked the plane for their eight-day tour.

Photo: © Getty Images
Charlotte's early steps

Woah! The royal mum gives her daughter a steadying hand as Charlotte learns to walk. The photo was taken at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada in 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images
A new cardigan!

Just love this! The mutual excitement over a new cardigan from mother and daughter at the same children's party during the tour of Canada in 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images
A right royal cutie

Princess Charlotte is beyond adorable in her little dress, hair bow and cardi combo! Mum Kate gives her a helping hand as they take a stroll during the 2016 Canada tour.

Photo: © Getty Images
The sweetest bridesmaid

The Duchess looks so proud of Charlotte in her first bridesmaid role at the wedding of her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in May 2017. Love how her dress bow matches Kate's outfit.

Photo: © Getty Images
The pink ladies

A very cute moment between Kate and Charlotte at the 2017 Trooping the Colour. We wonder what they were talking about!

Photo: © Getty Images
The mum-daughter bond

Another adorable snap of Kate carrying a young Charlotte as the family arrived in Warsaw Poland back in 2017.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry's wedding

Charlotte is growing in confidence here, chatting with mum as they leave Windsor Castle after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Photo: © Getty Images
Watching the polo

Kate keeps Charlotte close at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park on in Gloucester in 2018. Such a gorgeous family picture.

Photo: © Getty Images
First day at school

An excited Charlotte clung to mum's hand as she arrived for her first day of school in September 2019.

Photo: © Getty Images
A trip to church

Kate and Charlotte looks so close as they attended the royal family's Christmas Day church service at Sandringham in 2019. The ladies were a stylish pair in their pretty coats too.

Church at Easter

Charlotte looked just as fashionable as her royal mother in her matching pale blue outfit with her hair in a chic plait style in April. The family were attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

