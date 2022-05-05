﻿
11 Photos | Beauty

10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony

These classic royal snaps will make you smile

10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony
You're reading

10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony

1/11
Next

Trouser suits are huge for spring - these are the 15 suits to wear for the event in your diary
10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

Oh, we do love a good royal get together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and we're hoping for another one in June with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

 

Royal balcony appearances are a rare chance for the public to see the entire royal family all together dressed in their finery, smiling and waving to fans. Of course, there's plenty of scope for mischief as the royal children's attention spans can only last so long as they stand patiently next to their parents.

 

We've put together some cheerful photographs of the royal family's young boys and girls all larking around at Trooping the Colour over the years. Some of these snaps are priceless…

MORE: Royal children's favourite hobbies revealed: George, Charlotte, Mia and more

10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony
2/11

Prince Louis

How cute is Duchess Kate and Prince William's little boy Louis in this snap?! The tot is clearly not impressed by whatever's going on – possibly having his photo taken – and gives us that wonderful pout and crinkled nose. The picture was taken at the 2019 Trooping the Colour.

MORE: 10 cutest royal toddler moments! Princess Charlotte, Princess Estelle & more

10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

Savannah Phillips

Was there ever a cheekier photo of royal children? We think not. It looks like the daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips was a little fed up with her cousin Prince George's chatter, so decided to cover his mouth to sort the problem. Adorable!

10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Princess Charlotte

A right royal cutie! William and Kate's little girl Charlotte rests her head on her hand in the sweetest pose at the 2017 Trooping parade in central London.

MORE: Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte's sweetest mother-daughter moments in pictures

10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony
5/11

Grace Van Cutsem

Possibly our favourite royal child snap of all time, flower girl Grace Van Cutsem covers her ears as she stands next to newlyweds Prince William and Kate Middleton.

10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

James Viscount Severn

The son of Prince Edward and Countess Sophie has a little fun creating binoculars out of his hands as he stands on the palace balcony with his family.

10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Prince William

It's just all too much! Aw, a young William buries his face in his hands as he stands with his parents on the balcony back in June 1988.

10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony
8/11

A young Prince William couldn't wait for the RAF to fly over the Palace back in 1989, so much so that he could barely keep his eyes open! At least he covered his mouth for his yawn...

10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Prince Harry

Classic Harry poking out his tongue for photographers at Trooping the Colour in 1988. One of our all-time favourite pictures.

10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Princess Beatrice

A very expressive Princess Beatrice looks to be telling mum Sarah Ferguson all about it back in 1990. We'd love to have heard that conversation!

10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Prince Charles

It's 1953 and a young Prince Charles is taking the whole event very seriously indeed with his cute salute. Princess Mary looks to be a tad unsure of his actions while the Queen Mother carries on regardless.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back