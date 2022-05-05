10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Oh, we do love a good royal get together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and we're hoping for another one in June with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Royal balcony appearances are a rare chance for the public to see the entire royal family all together dressed in their finery, smiling and waving to fans. Of course, there's plenty of scope for mischief as the royal children's attention spans can only last so long as they stand patiently next to their parents.
We've put together some cheerful photographs of the royal family's young boys and girls all larking around at Trooping the Colour over the years. Some of these snaps are priceless…
