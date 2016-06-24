How to recreate the Wimbledon players' dazzling WTA hairstyles with ghd

As the official hair partner of WME | IMG and the Women's Tennis Association Pre-Wimbledon Party for the second year in a row, the ghd hair team were behind-the-scenes getting the players’ red carpet ready ahead of the party at Kensington Roof Gardens, to mark the beginning of Wimbledon 2016.

Wimbledon’s brightest stars including Laura Robson, Petra Kvitova and Madison Keys swapped their trainers and ponytails for gorgeous dresses and glamorous hair styles for the evening.

SCROLL BELOW FOR STEP-BY-STEP GUIDES TO RECREATING THE LOOKS

From loose waves to poker straight locks, shiny, healthy hair was showcased all evening, as provided by the new ghd platinum® styler – ghd’s new one stroke wonder.

Delivering guilt-free styling in just one stroke, the innovative ghd platinum® styler uses safer-for-hair heat and hair is proven to be healthier, stronger and shinier. Using ghd’s patented tri-zone® technology, ghd platinum® works quickly and effectively to straighten, curl and style in just one stroke, without compromising the health of your hair.

All of the players were gifted with a ghd platinum® styler, so look out for seriously shiny, healthy hair on the Wimbledon courts from Monday 26 June.

Laura Robson's Luxe Beach Wave

VIEW GALLERY

1. Prep hair using the ghd root lift spray and serum on the ends for added shine.

2. Then, blow the hair out with the ghd natural bristle brush and air hairdryer.

3. Using the ghd platinum styler create a wave in the hair by placing the styler at the top of the hair and turning while pulling through. Speed up this movement towards the ends of the hair for a more relaxed finished feel.

VIEW GALLERY

4. Alternate the direction of the styler for each section.

5. Once all the hair is curled, flip the head upside down and run fingers from root to tip to separate the curls.

6. Then, flip your head back and bring forward.

7. Finish with a spritz of final fix hairspray for long lasting hold!

Sloane Stephens's Hollywood Waves

VIEW GALLERY

1. Spritz hair with Straight & Smooth Spray and then blow dry into hair using ghd Air Hairdryer and a Natural Bristle Brush.

2. Once blowdried, prep the hair with ghd Curl Hold Spray and using ghd Classic Curl Tong wrap sections of hair around the tong, holding for 5 seconds before releasing the curls.

VIEW GALLERY

3. Spray ghd Shine Spray onto a ghd Paddle Brush and gently brush through hair from root to tip.

4. Finish with ghd Final Fix Hairspray and then brush hair to one side.

Katie Swan's Tousled waves

VIEW GALLERY

1. Prep hair with the ghd curl hold spray to secure the hair! This has the ghd heat protect formula in it so saves using two products and saving hair from product build-up.

2. Next, divide hair into four manageable sections.

3. Flat wrap the hair using the ghd soft curl tong and go in at a 45 degrees angle – use the jaw as a reference point for the angle of the tong.

VIEW GALLERY

4. Brush out using the paddle brush – spray the brush with the final fix hairspray before running it through the hair for extra hold!

5. Tuck the hair behind the right ear for an editorial and glamorous finish.

Madison Keys' Power Pony

VIEW GALLERY

1. Prep with the ghd root lift spray and blow dry the hair using the ghd air hairdryer.

2. Next, use the platinum styler to create a gorgeous and loose looking wave at the ends of the hair. Work from the crown and divide hair into small-ish sections.

3. Split hair into two sections – creating a half up half down style – this will help when creating a voluminous ponytail.

4. Tie the bottom part of the hair into a ponytail and do the same with the top pony.

VIEW GALLERY

5. Next tie the two ponytails together – this will create a much fuller pony rather than just tying all hair into one section.

6. Next use the back of the soft curl tong to smooth down any flyaways and finish all over with hairspray.

7. Lastly, pull out some loose hairs at the front so the look is more relaxed and dishevelled.

Sorana Cirstea's Glamour Wave

VIEW GALLERY

1. Dry out the hair using the ghd root lift and curl hold spray for added hold.

2. Next, put in the parting and curl from there – moving towards the back of the head.

VIEW GALLERY

3. Then use the soft curl tong to create glamorous, Hollywood inspired waves. It’s important to curl all of the hair in the same direction to create a really full finish.

4. Once all of the hair is curled, brush out with the wide tooth comb and finish with the dressing brush on the ends of the hair for added smooth

Anastasia Pavluychenkov's Beach wave

VIEW GALLERY

1. Prep the hair using the ghd root lift spray all over and concentrating the smooth & finish serum on mid lengths and ends.

2. Next, dry the hair out using the ghd air hairdryer and team with the ghd ceramic brush for more texture in the hair. Use big, circular motions when drying the hair to create more height and volume.

3. Use the ghd platinum styler in a simple push down curl motion. When styling, make sure you direct the styler away from the face at the front to shape and work with the features.

VIEW GALLERY

4. Then alternate the direction of the curls around the sides and back of the head to create more volume and texture throughout.

5. Finish with a spritz of ghd final fix hairspray and shine spray for an added element of glamour!

Petra Kvitova's Twisted Chignon

VIEW GALLERY

1. Prep the hair using the ghd root lift spray.

2. Next, blow dry out the hair using the ghd air hairdryer. Do so in a circular motion to create body and volume.

3. Then, curl the hair using the ghd platinum styler. As this is an updo, don’t worry too much about creating the perfect curl.

4. Split the hair into two next and put a pony tail at the bottom section to create a base for your look.

VIEW GALLERY

5. Next, layer the rest of the hair over and pin in a messy and dishevelled way – don't make this too neat.

6. Twist hair and pin to secure.

7. Finish with the ghd final fix hairspray.