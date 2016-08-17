How Runners will Unlock the Power Within this Great Run Series with Duracell IN ASSOCIATION WITH DURACELL

As 180,000 runners prepare to take on the Great Run Series this year, Duracell will be right alongside them, encouraging them to Unlock the Power Within. As the official partner of the 12-race series, this move into running for Duracell builds on the iconic heritage of the always-running Duracell Bunny, the symbol of the brand's power and longevity.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The impressive series includes major events such as the Great Manchester Run and the Great Newham London Run, the latter which concludes with a lap inside the Stadium at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The Great Run series also sees race-goers taking on the UK's biggest running event, the world famous Great North Run.

Always supporting and working with people who challenge themselves to be better, Duracell have created a range of different ways to help runners maximise their performance and reach their personal goals.

Pacemakers will run in the iconic Duracell Bunny's trademark colours to champion their role in helping runners go further and longer and unlock their power within, just like Duracell products do. Meanwhile, the brand will also launch the 'Duracell Mile', an in-event experience designed to give maximum motivation to runners when they need it most.

For an extra a boost of support and encouragement, fans cheering from the sidelines will be given editable #PowerBoards so they can write their own unique inspiring messages to motivate runners to keep going.

"One of the key successes of the partnership is the strong and instantly understandable link between Duracell and running," said Duracell's UK Marketing Manager Alex Haslam. "The Great Run Series gives us a wide reaching platform to bring our brand messages to life to an engaged audience.

"Historically, our connection to running has been strong, with the Running Bunny being an iconic symbol of how Duracell products last longer than the competition and with over 30 years of experience, Great Run is the running series that lasts longer too! With this campaign we'll be helping runners across the UK, from experienced marathoners to complete novices, unlock the power within and take their performance to a new level."

Nicky Homes, commercial director at the Great Run Company added: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Duracell to the Great Run family. We're looking forward to working with them to inspire the runners of the UK to get out and run, and achieve their personal goals. The addition of another leading global brand to the Great Run sponsorship portfolio shows the continued strength of the series, which sees more and more UK runners taking part at our events every year."