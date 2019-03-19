Win an amazing prize for your mum with our Mother's Day competition "Mama, I love you…"

Mums deserve to be spoilt rotten and what better day to start spoiling her than on Mother's Day? This year, Mother's Day falls on March 31 and if you're struggling to find her the perfect gift, fear not – as we're giving three lucky readers the chance to win their mum one of three amazing prizes. Which one will take your mum's fancy?

Win a spa day for two

Your mum no doubt needs a break from it all, and what better way to unwind and shake off the stresses of everyday life than with a spa day for two from Buyagift? On the day, you and your mum (or whoever she chooses to take) can make full use of the premium spa facilities, from jacuzzis to saunas to steam rooms before indulging yourselves with a pampering treatment.

You'll also be able to dine on a delicious lunch or a decadent afternoon tea, whichever takes your mum's fancy. You can choose from a range of UK locations, including brands such as Bannatyne, Hilton and more. All dates are subject to availability and can be used Monday-Friday.

Win a wine tasting gift package worth £300

If your mum likes to know her Sauvignon Blanc from her Sancerre, she'll love this prize – a wine tasting at home gift experience. The gift package, from Waitrose Wine Tasting at Home, includes a two hour wine tasting guided by a specialist for up to six people in the comfort of your own home or venue of choice.

The tasting will include six fine wines specially chosen by Waitrose Cellar's Master of wine, Xenia Irwin. The package also includes a bottle of Bollinger Special Cuvée Brut NV plus a selection of Waitrose nibbles, including cheeses, crackers, olives and charcuterie.

Win a year's worth of flowers worth £264

You can't go wrong with flowers on Mother's Day and Appleyard London are offering you the chance to win a 12-month flower subscription for your mum. The hand-styled bouquets will be delivered straight to your mum's front door every single month, starting with a pastel arrangement of pink roses, white chrysanthemum blooms and pink stocks blossoms.

Her next 11 months will be filled with a bouquet from the classic range, created with fresh seasonal flowers. Delivery is included in the prize and your mum can choose a convenient delivery date too.