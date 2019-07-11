The 11 things every back-to-school bag MUST have In partnership with Childrensalon

It’s that time of year again! With the summer holidays looming large, little ones are excited about - and wholly focussed on - exactly how they are going to while away six whole weeks of sunny school holidays. Meantime, in the same family, parents are already thinking about back to school and all the planning, organising and buying of bags, uniforms, PE kits, coats, hats, and stationery that needs to happen – the list is endless.

1. Communications pouch

This is an ingenious way of making sure you see ALL letters from the school – no more last-minute dashes to the cashpoint to pay for field trips you knew nothing about. It’s literally an A5 sized envelope kept in the school bag that your little one or their teacher puts all letters in. Just make sure it’s waterproof in case of any spills.

2. A light packable raincoat

Because, lets face it, it rains 70% of the time at about 3.30pm, year around.

3. Waterproof reading bag

A separate bag for all their reading books, keeps the backpack organised and the books protected in case of any burst juice cartons.

4. Serious style points

This fabulous Childrensalon Chloe number will up the fashion ante - hopefully they won't use it as a goalpost in the playground.

5. Tissues

A pocket pack is always useful for your mini me’s to keep in their bag in case of colds or spills.

6. Sun hat

While rain is a given in the UK, sometimes the sunshine makes an appearance and better to be prepared for it than not. A light sun hat doesn’t take up much room.

7. Pencils

Build up a collection, they’re easily lost but always needed. Also include eraser and sharpener.

8. Spare socks

Not only when it’s wet out are dry clean socks much needed, but many schools encourage a no-shoe environment in the classroom too, so it’s always handy just in case.

9. An extra layer

Layering is the easiest way to stay warm when the mercury drops, try a blazer, like this stylish Childrensalon choice, to keep your little one warm when the ever-changing British weather takes them by surprise.

10. An inspirational note

It can be a used envelope that you scrawl ‘love you, you’re awesome’ on or you can be post-it prepared, a little note to help them through their day is a great addition to any school bag.

11. Reusable water bottle

Staying hydrated is a number one priority for little ones, help encourage environmentally conscious behaviour too and invest in a reusable bottle they can fill and keep.

