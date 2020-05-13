8 things you only know if you're obsessed with beauty boxes In partnership with Latest In Beauty

Being obsessed with beauty boxes is something that we’re all too familiar with – we’ve sampled a range of monthly subscriptions and have concluded: they are simply amazing. If you too are addicted to receiving your regular dose of beauty in the post, then we bet you’ll be able to relate to these hilarious points…

1. Delivery day is the best day of the month

You truly look forward to your beauty box arriving in the post every month. Normally you just receive bills or letter spam, so this is the one postal delivery that gets you really excited. Sometimes, you even wait by the door for the postman to arrive.

2. You’re addicted to trying new beauty products

As each beauty box comes with a hand-picked selection of different beauty products, you’ve become addicted to the thrill of trying out new skincare and makeup buys. Plus, with certain beauty box subscriptions like the monthly one from Latest In Beauty, you can ensure that nothing goes to waste, as you have the power of selecting which products you want to try from the beauty counter – and you can pick from a selection of over 100 incredible options! You can also decide if you want to try either 3, 6 or 9 products a month, depending on how addicted you are to sampling new beauty goodies!

3. You don’t have to leave the house to stock up on beauty products

Beauty boxes are especially handy during lockdown, where you’re trying to limit leaving the house for non-essentials, but you’re still craving your regular beauty fix. The fact that the boxes are delivered straight to your door is every lazy girl’s dream!

4.You live for the special box collaborations

As well as your regular monthly beauty box fix, you live for the special box or limited-edition collaborations with your favourite brands and influencers. In particular, the HELLO! x Latest In Beauty A-List Edit rocked your world, with 11 incredible products from brands including Bumble & Bumble and Anastasia Beverly Hills for just £30. And – there’s still a few left available to buy!

HELLO! x Latest In Beauty, The A-List Edit, £30, Latest In Beauty

5. Beauty boxes are great value for money

You’ve clocked on to the fact that compared to buying individual products, beauty boxes work out as great value for money. With lots of boxes priced at an average of £10 including delivery, your beauty subscription can end up working out cheaper than splurging out on products from high-street shops.

6. Your makeup and skincare collection is out of control

You’ve been a beauty box subscriber for months – even years – now, and your makeup and skincare collection has grown and grown. Sometimes, you sit and marvel at your drawer of overflowing products, gazing at your collection and feeling pretty happy with yourself. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there.

7. There’s so much variety

The best thing about receiving beauty boxes is that they’re full of a mix of different cult beauty products, from skin care to hair care, makeup to body products and even tanning! Ooh la la!

8. Beauty boxes make for the perfect gift

Whether it’s a friend or family member’s birthday, you no longer struggle with gift giving, because you always have the perfect solution: a beauty box subscription.

Subscribe to Latest In Beauty and receive your monthly beauty box – which you can tailor with products you’ve selected – from as little as £9 including delivery.