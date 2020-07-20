10 reasons why we love Talking Tom

It's been 10 years since Talking Tom downloaded his way into our gaming hearts with Talking Tom Cat, the iconic mobile game that we and billions of fans around the world love to play. And since Talking Tom is celebrating such a big milestone (there better be cake, Tom!), there's no better time to tell the world just why we love Talking Tom and his mobile games.

1. Talking Tom is a cheeky, lovable character

Talking Tom is many things – brave, the life of the party. He absolutely loves the spotlight and is a bona fide social butterfly – but our favourite thing about him? He's hilarious! From the silly ways he eats to what he does when you poke him, he'll have you and the whole family in stitches, trust us. You’ve got to play his games and watch his videos to see just how funny he is!

2. He has the BEST friends

Tom became an overnight sensation when his game launched in 2010. As his success grew, so did the franchise. Now Tom has five besties – Talking Angela, Talking Hank, Talking Ben, Talking Ginger, and Talking Becca – and the world knows them as Talking Tom and Friends.

3. There are so many games to play, you'll never get bored

The Talking Tom franchise has a whopping 23 different games to choose from including the latest release, My Talking Tom Friends and the original, Talking Tom Cat. Luckily, you don't need to choose a favourite, you can download them all for free and get flexing those gaming fingers.

4. The My Talking Tom games make us feel nostalgic

Everyone loves virtual pet games - remember Tamagotchis? Tom's virtual pet games – My Talking Tom and My Talking Tom 2 – take the fun to the next level. Tom becomes your new best friend! We love how you build an emotional connection with him, as you play games together, check in on him to see how he's doing – or make sure he's fed and entertained. And he loves it too!

5. The 3D visuals are out of this world

We love the visuals and imagery in the Talking Tom games. Whether you're running around the house and garden in My Talking Tom Friends or exploring the world in an airplane in My Talking Tom 2, the landscapes are vibrant, colourful, and full of fun.

6. The Talking Tom and friends games take you on endless adventures

From saving the world in Talking Tom Hero Dash, to exploring the Wild West as you chase the sneaky raccoon robber in Talking Tom Gold Run, Tom and his friends take you on crazy, silly, and downright fun adventures in the games. And we love being along for the ride.

7. We just love to poke Talking Tom

Seriously, you can't help to poke the little guy – his reactions are hilarious! We're not alone in feeling that way, and it's the number one thing most players love to do too. And Tom knows this too, which is why he's celebrating his 10th anniversary in the most epic way – challenging fans to poke him 10 billion times in 10 days! across his most popular games. The challenge is taking place across his most popular games: Talking Tom Cat, My Talking Tom, My Talking Tom 2, and My Talking Tom Friends. Simply download the free-to-play games and poke Tom before July 30 2020, to join in on the POK-A-TOM fun.

8. He's a movie star

Talking Tom isn't just the big kahuna when it comes to games, he's a bona fide movie star too. He starred in the 2016 comedy movie alongside legendary actress Jennifer Garner. And that’s not all – he also has his own movie in the works, which is being made with the help of Assassin’s Creed producer, Jean-Julien Baronnet.

9. …And has his own animated series, too

As if being a movie star wasn't enough, Tom has his own 3D CGI animated series called Talking Tom and Friends (he's voiced by Colin Hanks, no less), which is loved around the world. He also stars in other shows, including Talking Tom Shorts, Talking Tom and Friends Minis, and the Talking Tom Heroes series.

10. He's been around for 10 years – and grown just like we have!

Over the years, Talking Tom has brought us excitement, friendship and above all else, fun. We can't wait to see what’s in store for the next 10 years of Tom.

Head over to The App Store or Google Play to download your favourite Talking Tom mobile games for free, get involved with the POK-A-TOM challenge in Talking Tom Cat, Talking Tom Cat 2, My Talking Tom and My Talking Tom Friends.