Get over £177 worth of beauty products with HELLO!'s new Celebrity Glow-Getters Beauty Box

Arianna Chatzidakis
Packed with 15 amazing products, find out how to shop HELLO! and Latest In Beauty’s new Celebrity Glow-Getters beauty box for just £40.
Just in time for summer, HELLO! is excited to reveal our second limited-edition beauty box in partnership with Latest In Beauty. Featuring 15 gorgeous products that will help you achieve the perfect summer glow, this hand-picked edit includes cult beauty brands like Bumble & Bumble, Lancaster and Penhaligon's. It’s time to stage a sensational comeback, so get all the ingredients for your flawless celebrity-worthy close-up in one place!
What’s inside the HELLO! x Latest In Beauty Celebrity Glow-Getters box?
Our latest box includes everything you need to achieve the ultimate summer glow...
Murad Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum, 5ml
Flower Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush - Warm Hibiscus, Full size
Morphe Highlighter in shade LIT, Full size
Delilah Lip Line Long Wear Retractable Lip Pencil in shade NAKED, Full size - Worth £20
Lancaster Sun Beauty Veil Milk SPF30, 15ml
Dr Sebagh Serum Repair Hyaluronic Acid, 5ml - Worth £20
bareMinerals Prime Time™ Original Foundation Primer
Penhaligon’s Elisabethan Rose Perfume, 10ml
Balance Me Wonder Eye Cream, 7ml
Swisse Beauty Glowing Skin Supplements, 30 tablets, Full size - Worth £35
Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Oil, 10ml
Olverum Bath Oil, 15ml
Gold Collagen Hydrogel Mask, one sachet, 30g
HASK Keratin Protein Smoothing Deep Conditioner, 30ml
Bumble & Bumble Thickening Dry Spun Texture Spray, 25ml
How to buy HELLO!’s beauty box
To get your hands on this limited-edition box, head to Latest In Beauty now to place your order – but you better act quick, as our last box sold out in record-breaking time!