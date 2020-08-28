Keep summer going with Molton Brown's fragrances and bath & body indulgences – with 20% off In partnership with Molton Brown

Crisp cocktails, sunkissed skin and the fresh florals of gardens in bloom – relive your favourite summer holiday or sun-soaked day with a fragrance that reminds you of summer. The sun might be setting on the season, but since we're not ready to bid it a fond farewell just yet, we're riding the warm weather vibe with the best beauty products that will bring summer memories flooding back in a spritz, a slather or a soak.

As proud holders of a Royal Warrant, Molton Brown is a supplier of toiletries by appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, so we've sniffed out the best summer fragrances and beauty buys from Molton Brown to drench yourself in. Find our favourites below.

Simply go in-store or visit moltonbrown.co.uk to redeem the offer, which is available until Monday August 31st.

Shop best summer fragrances, bath, and body products

1. This iconic energizing hand wash and lotion will whisk you straight to a sun-dappled courtyard in Seville, surrounded by orange trees while sipping on a crisp, citrus spritzer.

Orange & Bergamot Fine Liquid Hand Wash & Hand Lotion Set, £42, now £33.60,

Molton Brown

2. Staycations are du jour and this handy-sized hand cream makes us want to book one, pronto. With notes of rose and rhubarb from the Yorkshire triangle, you'll be picturing yourself on a lazy English countryside picnic after one use.

Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Hand Cream, £10, now £8, Molton Brown

3. Who wouldn't want to start their day at the beach? This bath and shower gel, body lotion and Eau de Toilette will bring to life those memories of bracing, fresh days by the seaside, even if you're stuck in the city.

Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Fragrance Layering Set, £28, now £16.80, Molton Brown

4. We've all had them. Those holiday nights where the air is sultry, full of exotic floral scents and fun on the horizon. One spritz of this fiery pink pepper scent and you'll be straight back there.

Fiery Pink Pepper Eau de Parfum, £110, now £88, Molton Brown

5. This stuff is like an island escape in a bottle. It's tropical, it's floral, and will give your skin that beautiful, 'just back from holiday' glow.

Flora Luminare Glowing Body Oil, £40, now £32, Molton Brown

6. Adventurous holiday types will adore this perfume, infused with spicy black pepper, cardamom and vetiver for an action-packed spritz.

Re-charge Black Pepper Eau de Parfum, £110, now £88, Molton Brown

7. This gives us dreamy, after-sun vibes; of coming home to clean sheets after a day at the beach. Keep your skin silky soft and smelling seriously delicious with this pear, peach and musky body lotion. We love.

Milk Musk Body Lotion, £26, now £20.80, Molton Brown

8. The quickest way to bring back summertime? Something that's vibrant, charismatic and refreshing. We're obsessed with this feel-good fragrance, a bright haven of lemon, thyme and black pepper.

Bushukan Eau de Toilette 50ml, £60, now £48, Molton Brown

9. Think romantic sunset walks on the beach, a late summer rosé at dusk or fresh, fragrant roses scenting your home as you enjoy the last days of summer. This is a beautiful bouquet of a scent that is super sensual.

Jasmine and Sun Rose Fragrance Layering Set, was £28, now £16.80, Molton Brown

