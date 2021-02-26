Want sleek hair that lasts for months? Everyone is talking about this new cult at-home styling treatment

What if we told you that you could get salon-worthy, sleek hair that lasts for months, all from the comfort of your own home? You probably wouldn’t believe us, right? Well, it’s true! Newly launched beauty brand Owow has created a product that will give you super silky locks for up to three months – and all that’s needed is one simple application.

How does it work, we hear you ask? The application is really easy, and compromises of a powerful trio of shampoo, conditioner and a smoothing treatment that help moisturise, nourish and soften your hair.

To achieve results, you’ll need to first apply the Owow treatment to clean, dry hair. Depending on your hair thickness, you can leave this on for 40-60 minutes, before washing it off and blow-drying. The final part of the process is to seal the treatment by straightening your hair. And that’s it – sleek tresses will be yours!

For those who are conscious about what ingredients go into their beauty products, you’ll be pleased to know that the Owow brand is cruelty-free. Made from amino acids, antioxidants and harmless chemical elements, the At Home Smoothing Treatment is able to penetrate deep into the hair layers to work its magic.

Another thing - the products are formaldehyde-free. Formaldehyde is a key ingredient used in many keratin hair treatments, but this ingredient can be harmful to our health and cause scalp irritation. Owow's treatment instead uses natural Brazilian botanical bioactives which won’t harm your hair nor your health. In fact, the brand claims that it's so safe that you won't need to wear gloves when applying the product!

To maximise your results, it’s recommended to repeat the treatment every second month to help maintain a sleek, shiny finish. Plus, you’ll have to avoid washing your hair for at least 48 hours and use sulfate-free hair products.

We recommend checking the ingredients list of this product to see if you are allergic to any of the natural ingredients included in the formula.

