6 reasons why GLOSSYBOX is the ultimate beauty box subscription

Whether you’re a new product obsessive or just looking to refresh your makeup bag, a beauty box subscription makes a smart investment (and a welcome monthly treat!). Delivered to your door in their chic pale pink boxes, GLOSSYBOX covers all your beauty bases with their edit of the best new skincare, makeup and hair products, giving you the chance to try before you buy.

Here are six reasons why we're subscribing – plus your chance to win a beauty bundle worth more than £400...

1. Sample your favourite brands, old and new

GLOSSYBOX allows you to sample the very best in beauty, with brands including Huda, Clarins, NailsINC and Elemis – plus the chance to snap up limited-edition boxes by the likes of Sunday Riley, bareMinerals and Fenty Beauty for the full VIP experience. Cocktailing trusted favourites with new discoveries is our favourite way to build a beauty stash, and each box contains a collection of five products with a guaranteed worth of over £50, far exceeding the cost of £11.75 per box including delivery when you sign up for a year. It's a win win!

2. Flexibility at your fingertips

Whilst not only giving you the chance to try samples of products before investing in the full size, GLOSSYBOX customers can choose to pay month by month for £13.25 per box or opt for a 3, 6, or 12 month subscription with additional savings – the choice is yours.

3. You'll love their new skincare line – and your exclusive discount

GLOSSYBOX launched its eponymous skincare in 2020 having collected subscriber feedback for over a year. Including cleansers, serums, a mist and creams, the products in the range are affordable, effective and easy to use, inspired by the ‘skin-minimalism’ trend to streamline the number of ingredients per product. The range is also cruelty free, vegan and comes in pretty pale pink recyclable packaging. Plus GLOSSYBOX subscribers get 25% off the RRP of the entire line – another bonus of being a Glossy.

4. Enjoy added perks

GLOSSYBOX subscribers can collect Glossy Credits every month by completing surveys and reviewing products, then use these at sister site (and beauty lover’s paradise) lookfantastic or redeem them against future GLOSSYBOX products such as the cult Advent Calendar. You’ll have access to the Glossy Lounge to unlock exclusive offers, giveaways and virtual events plus their free beauty tutorials and how-to videos from the brand’s blog and social channels – beauty guru status incoming!

5. It makes a gorgeous gift

The past year has taught us the importance of self-care – and those little pick-me-ups to help brighten our days. GLOSSYBOX makes a wonderful monthly treat for yourself (or a very lucky friend), and with easy e-Gift options, a GLOSSYBOX subscription can be gifted to a loved one in a matter of minutes, making their post deliveries all the more exciting.

6. You can enter our exclusive reader competition

If all of that wasn’t enough, GLOSSYBOX is offering HELLO! readers the chance to win a beauty bundle worth an incredible £400 to sample the skincare and subscription service yourself.

Among the amazing prizes are:

- A 12 month GLOSSYBOX subscription

- The entire GLOSSYBOX Skincare range

- Two Limited Edition Boxes

- A GLOSSYBOX Reusable Water Bottle

- Plus a Russell Hobbs Mini Fridge to store your beauty treats



You don’t have to be an existing member, just enter here – and good luck!*

*Closing date Friday 30 April 2021. Full details plus terms and conditions listed alongside competition entry form.

Join the GLOSSYBOX community and order your first box here