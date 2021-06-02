The two-step skincare routine for ultra glowing skin - revealed!

After more than a year in lockdown we're getting excited for a summer of socialising IRL – think brunches, BBQs and weddings – and perhaps a return to the office where colleagues will finally see us in 3D (and not on a grainy Zoom). If you're considering your skincare prep ahead of making a glamorous comeback, we’ve uncovered a simple yet effective two-step process that'll help reboot your regime.

The secret lies in healthy skin turnover and the prevention of UV damage, which are key to a glowing complexion. Gently refining the skin’s surface with a liquid exfoliant before using a sunscreen that doubles as a lightweight moisturiser is the simplest way to boost radiance and luminosity, plus help target the first signs of ageing. A routine such as this can also improve the appearance of hyper-pigmentation, acne and rosacea, too.

From the skincare experts at AlumierMD comes the Renew & Protect kit to elevate and supercharge skin health. Containing a powerful dual exfoliator and broad spectrum sunscreen which work in tandem, the kit contains the essentials to repair and revive your complexion. Hello, glow!

Renew & Protect, £72.50, AlumierMD

This easy to use, no-nonsense kit forms part of a new skincare trend started by the brand called 'pre-clinic results' – the visible differences you can make to your skin before you even step foot in a professional clinic. Achieving skin resilience at-home may also mean you are able to tolerate more intensive treatments once you do attend a clinic, leading to a better return on your investment and a fast track approach towards your skin goals. Smart!

First up in the two-step kit is the Bright & Clear Solution, applied after cleansing day and night. It contains alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) derived from lime pearl combined with beta hydroxy acid (BHA) to deliver dual action exfoliation of the skin’s surface and within pores.

These exfoliants are proven to aid the natural exfoliation of your skin – they ‘unglue’ the bonds holding together dull, dead skin cells which are then naturally shed to reveal smoother, younger-looking skin. Using a chemical exfoliant such as the Bright & Clear Solution will also make your skin appear firmer, hydrated and more even in tone – it’s a brilliant multitasker.

Next up apply Clear Shield, a broad-spectrum physical sunscreen with the texture of a lightweight moisturiser. It's non-comedogenic which means it won’t cause blocked pores or breakouts. Needed only in the morning, it will help protect all skin types and tones (including sensitive and acne-prone) from powerful UVA and UVB rays, shown to be the fastest accelerator of skin ageing. Remember to apply this daily, even if you'll be sitting indoors, as UVA rays can penetrate through windows and cloudy skies.

Another benefit of the sunscreen is that it contains niacinamide to boost your skin’s barrier, Vitamin C and E for antioxidant protection, plus the hydrating, skin-plumping hero that every beauty insider is talking about: hyaluronic acid. The kit works with the brand's premise that 1+1=8 – i.e. there are 2 products which used together offer 8 benefits, which also include the soothing properties of arnica flower found in Bright & Clear.

If you’re a skincare minimalist, you’ll benefit from the instant effects of this simple two-step routine. But the Renew & Protect kit can also be easily integrated into a more complex, multi-product skincare routine for the more experienced skincare fanatic.

It also makes a thoughtful gift come Father’s Day (Sunday 20 June, FYI). AlumierMD products are available after a consultation with a skincare professional, so why not give the man in your life the full VIP treatment with his own appointment and bespoke skincare set?

AlumierMD Renew & Protect contains Clear Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 42 and Bright & Clear Solution and costs £72.50. Click here to find your nearest skincare professional and discover the AlumierMD range.

And whether you’re a skincare pro or just starting on your journey, join the Summer Skincare Festival on Instagram @alumiermduk from 1 June – 31 July for expert tips and product recommendations.