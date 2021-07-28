5 favourite CBD brands at Holland & Barrett you need to know about In partnership with Holland & Barrett

CBD is the hottest ingredient of the moment, but it can be a minefield if you’re a first timer, trying to find the best CBD products and brands for you and your needs. That’s where Holland & Barrett comes in.

As the first major retailer to bring high-quality CBD products to the high street, Holland & Barrett is home to some of the widest range of innovative CBD products and is the one place to head to if you have a question or two about choosing CBD.

Plus, it’s just launched two new CBD brands, Grass & Co and Vitabiotics.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, known as CBD, is a non-addictive food supplement sourced from the leaves and flowers of the hemp plant. Praised by wellness experts and influencers, high-quality CBD products run no risk of you getting ‘high’ when using it – something people are often concerned about.

Every line of CBD that Holland & Barrett carries is packed with quality CBD, and has the THC, the psychoactive element, carefully controlled. Holland & Barrett only sells CBD that meets its highest standards for purity, quality, and safety as backed by leading trade associations and expert laboratories (the HFMA, EIHA and FERA Science).

Which CBD strength is for me?

All CBD products state their strengths on the packaging – sometimes it’s in percentage, sometimes it’s shown in milligrams. Head to the Holland & Barrett Health Hub or ask an Holland & Barrett colleague if you’re in the shop to help understand the guidelines, and work out the best choice for you.

Holland & Barrett experts recommend starting with a lower level and building up to the recommended daily dosage.

What are the best CBD products?

Traditionally taken in oil form, the CBD range is also available in a variety of forms to suit your lifestyle, from gummies to foot creams, pillow sprays, body balms and even tea bags!

5 favourite CBD brands

Grass & Co

New to Holland & Barrett, Grass & Go brings a range formulated with vitamins and botanicals to support your daily wellness, from bone and muscle health to mental performance. The Rest CBD Oil has been fortified with vitamin B2, B5, B12, lavender and hops to help reduce tiredness and fatigue and support the nervous system, too.

Rest CBD Oil, £39.49, Holland & Barrett

Vitabiotics

Also new to Holland & Barrett, Vitabiotics has been produced with certified CBD from Brains Bioceutical, a global leader in CBD. Formulations have been designed to increase advanced absorption and are suitable for vegetarians. This new CBD oil plus Vitamin D is formulated to support your immunity and maintain bone health.

Vitabiotics Brains CBD 500mg, £33.95, Holland & Barrett

Reakiro

New and exclusive, Reakiro lemon and apple flavoured gummies are a tasty and convenient way to take CBD on the go. Tracing CBD from source to sale, this brand focuses on quality and innovation for the best hemp products. All of their products, including oils, capsules and sprays, are vigorously tested for impurities and toxins, and are gluten-free.

Reakiro gummies, £29.99, Holland & Barrett

Jacob Hooy

Holland & Barrett's heritage brand partner, Jacob Hooy, has been trading for over 270 years and even been awarded the title of Purveyor to the Royal Household. Suitable for vegans, Jacob Hooy controls the entire manufacturing process, from seed to shelf, to ensure fully-traceable, high quality full spectrum CBD.

Choose from CBD Oil, Capsules, Hand Cream, Foot Cream, Skin Oil, Serum, Mask & Tea Bags - you will find something to suit you whatever your need.

Jacob Hooy CBD Oil, £59.99, Holland & Barrett

Love Hemp

For flavoured CBD, try Love Hemp. They offer naturally great tasting flavoured sprays and oils in orange, peppermint and raspberry, in various strengths. You can also find unflavoured capsules and sprays, with the range 100% traceable from source, and double batch tested.

Love Hemp CBD Spray Raspberry, £29.99, Holland & Barrett

