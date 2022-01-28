These meal replacement shakes have five-star reviews – but how do they work? In partnership with Almased

We may have let our health and fitness routines fall by the wayside over the festive period, but when it comes to finding ways to monitor our weight and wellbeing in the New Year, we’re after a simple fix that will make a positive change. If, like us, you’re tired of fad diets and strict regimes, we have just the thing for you: Almased meal replacement shakes.

Whether you want to lose a few lockdown pounds, maintain a healthy figure, or you simply want to try something new for 2022, Almased is the ultimate option. Voted Germany’s No.1* meal replacement product, the brand’s best-selling shakes have hundreds of five-star reviews. And it’s no secret why…

Containing natural and hunger-busting high-protein ingredients like fermented soya, yoghurt and honey, the shakes act as calorie-controlled meals that you can take in conjunction with a balanced diet. Plus, the helpful addition of essential antioxidants and vitamins act to boost your immune system.

When compared to a normal 2,000 calorie diet, studies show that the addition of an Almased meal replacement resulted in a greated number of calories being expended over 24 hours, increased fat burning and a greater amount of body fat loss.**

But don’t just take our word for it: speaking about the shakes, one user said: “I go to the gym most days for the purposes of weight maintenance and overall health. I've tried some great high protein programs in the past, but to me, Almased stands apart. The nutrition comes from natural sources, I feel full if I use it as a meal replacement or replenished if I use it after a tough session at the gym.”

Another raved, “I'm a busy mum trying to juggle life and look after myself at the same time. I've tried most diets but until now, haven't managed to find something that actually works. Thank you Almased; you're easy to take, versatile enough to add flavours to and most importantly, have shifted that tummy fat of mine once and for all."

And if the 5-star reviews aren't enough to sway you, how about the 30-plus years of scientific research backing the shakes? Having been officially named the 'Most Trusted Weight Loss Brand 2020', Almased operates in a league of its own.

Choose from Almased Lactose-Free, Almased Almond-Vanilla Special Edition, or their number-one selling Original flavour. Or even try the Almased Wellness Tea, yum! Whichever shake works for you, try adding your own twist on these delicious shakes by tailoring them to your own sweet or savoury palate!

Oh, and did we mention that the products contain no artificial flavours, fillers, added sugars or preservatives? They’re also gluten-free, vegetarian, and suitable for those with diabetes.

If you’re new to meal replacement shakes, you can sample them with Almased’s 14-Day Plan. Whatever your goals are for the new year, this is the ultimate helping hand to get you back in shape and feeling your best!

*Euromonitor International (2019).

**Oliveira, C et al (2020). American Journal of Clinical Nutrition; 00:1–12.