Battling the menopause? Here are 5 ways these herbal supplements can support you

The menopause is a difficult thing for women to navigate, including how to manage and alleviate the many inconvenient symptoms that come with it.

From hot flushes to night sweats to premenstrual tension and tiredness, the symptoms of menopause can get you down and keep you from enjoying your day-to-day life.

Thankfully, JSHealth has created a food supplement with roots in herbal medicine – introducing the latest addition to their range of natural remedies: Menopause+.

Menopause+ Formula 60 Tablets, £37.99, JSHealth

Designed to help women target and manage the symptoms of menopause, the supplements will keep you feeling your best and support your health through this time of transition.

Formulated with herbs and nutrients such as sage, black cohosh and passion flowers as well as vitamins B6, C, D3 and K2 – the ingredients are proven to target the physical symptoms of menopause and help boost your wellbeing.

Carefully selected by their team of health experts, every ingredient is sourced with care and has scientific evidence to support their benefits through natural remedies and antioxidants:

Sage is used traditionally in Western herbal medicine and can help decrease and relieve night sweats and excessive sweating.

Chaste tree, also used in Western herbal medicine, promotes menstrual flow and relieves the painful symptoms of premenstrual tension.

Black cohosh acts as an antispasmodic which reduces muscle spasms and helps to regulate your nervous system.

Vitamin B6 also support nervous system health and function as well as maintaining energy levels and energy production.

Vitamins D3 and K2 help maintain bone health and support bone mineralization to keep you strong and healthy.

Available to purchase for £37.99 for 60 tablets, Menopause+ is dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, sugar-free and vegan. Take two per day with water after breakfast and help your journey through the menopause run more smoothly.

