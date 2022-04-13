This new health app is dubbed the Uber of the wellness world – and we’ve got 30% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We can all benefit from a little accountability and coaching when it comes to our health, and new wellness app Able is designed to be a pocket PT, cheerleader and health advocate all in one go. Dubbed the Uber of the wellness world, Able connects coaches with clients to get them where they need to be – from weight loss to a healthier diet and more.

What is Able?

The on-demand wellness coaching platform has a roster of coaches who take a holistic approach to helping every client meet their health and weight goals, designed to last a lifetime.

Plus, you can save 30% on a full subscription with our exclusive code. Simply enter ABLE22 at checkout.

Coaching users to build healthy habits and keeping them motivated throughout their journey, the Able coaches set a personalised action plan for each user that will outline lifestyle changes, diet changes and more. It’s already helped over 21,000 women lose weight through its holistic approach – no restrictive dieting here.

As well as a personal coach who will guide you on better nutrition, health, wellbeing and weight loss, users can use the app’s food and exercise trackers to stay motivated. It even tracks your step count too! And because health never stops, you can benefit from unlimited, on-demand conversations with your coach.

You can even upload a picture of what’s on your plate for your coach to advise you on.

You can try before you buy by taking the online quiz at ableapp.com, or get 30% off a full subscription with promo code ABLE22.

