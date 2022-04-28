This Dragons' Den-approved teeth whitening kit promises an A-list smile

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

After an A-list Hollywood smile with white teeth, but want to achieve it from the comfort of your own home? Then SmileTime, the Dragon’s Den-approved teeth whitening kit that went down a big hit with the dragons, might be the perfect product for you.

Designed to deliver results in just 15 minutes, over a course of six days, the in-demand kit has gone down a hit with fans since it’s appearance on the BBC's show Dragon's Den back in February 2022.

What makes SmileTime stand out from other teeth whitening products on the market is that it’s completely bleach free. Instead, the kit formulated with an active whitening ingredient called PAP, which helps to whiten and brighten your teeth up to five shades lighter without causing any pesky pain or sensitivity.

SmileTime Teeth Whitening Kit, was £49.99, now £39.99, SmileTime

Each kit comes with six applications of teeth whitening gel, a mouth tray, LED light, instruction card and results chart.

Fans of the product are leaving raving reviews, with one commenting, “this product is so simple to use that I assumed it was too cheap to work, but I was wrong. After only three uses, my teeth are noticeably brighter.”

Another wrote, “I've only had this product for a few days, but I'm already a big fan! I'm starting to notice a difference. It doesn't irritate my teeth like other products I've tried, plus it's so simple to use and doesn't take long!”

Other products in the SmileTime range include the popular Premium Teeth Whitening Strips, £19.99, which are formulated with 100% natural activated coconut flavoured charcoal and peppermint oil; and the Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder, £15.99, which claims to remove staining after one use.

