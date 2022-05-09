This is THE best dark spot corrector for brighter, glowing skin – one sells every 30 seconds In partnership with Caudalie

Hyperpigmentation on the face can show itself in many forms. From pesky dark spots to scars that refuse to fade, hyperpigmentation is a frustratingly common skin condition among women – and treating it is a notoriously slow process. Enter Caudalie’s Vinoperfect Radiance Serum Complexion Correcting, a dark spot corrector that’s gained cult status thanks to its effectiveness at diffusing and fading discolouration. Here’s what you need to know…

Why the Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum is a bestseller

A bottle of Caudalie’s Vinoperfect Radiance Serum sells every 30 seconds – that should give some clue as to how popular this product is. Designed to target all types of hyperpigmentation, from discolouration due to age, hormones, sunspots, or genetics, it’s gentle enough to be used on the most sensitive of skin and is safe for women to use when pregnant or breastfeeding. Unlike some other dark spot correctors that contain ingredients such as vitamin C which can be harsh on the skin, Caudalie offers a natural option while still packing a punch on dark spots.

Vinoperfect Radiance Serum Complexion Correcting, £48, Caudalie

Unlike some other dark spot correctors that can be harsh on the skin, Caudalie’s Vinoperfect serum is suitable for the most sensitive of skins while still packing a punch on dark spots. In clinical trials, users saw discolouration reduce by 63% after one bottle* – impressive. Plus, it’s affordable at £48.

What makes it special

The hero ingredient in Caudalie’s best-selling formula is Viniferine, a patented active ingredient which regulates the pigmentation process and limits melanin production – the cause of dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

This natural antioxidant, found in vine sap (Caudalie was born on a vineyard after pickers realized the grapes were caring for their hands, despite sun exposure), also stops the activity of Tyrosinase, which is the key to melanin production. To give it some context, this ingredient is four times more effective at inhibiting the activity of Tyrosinase than that of kojic acid and a staggering 62 times greater than that of ascorbic acid – both popular ingredients in other bestselling dark spot correctors.

What else does it do?

Along with treating dark spots and discolouration, this clever serum is a radiance boosting powerhouse, giving skin a gorgeous brighter, glowing complexion.

Vinoperfect Complexion Correcting & Sun Duo Gift Set, £48, Caudalie

How to use it

Simply use the Vinoperfect Radiance Serum Complexion Correcting before your moisturiser, morning, and night. Don’t forget to take it down to your neck too and if you’re going out in the sun, apply before your SPF. It's non-photosensitive formula means you don't need to stay out of the sun, despite its potency. Look out for the brand's new Vinosun Very High Protection Lightweight Cream SPF50+ which works with the serum to offer you a duo that treats existing pigmentation while preventing the appearance of new sunspots.

You can even enjoy a free 20ml of this new SPF when you buy the Vinoperfect Serum, providing everything you need for a long-lasting, even and dark-spot free tan this summer.

Other dark spot treatments

Sun protection is your best friend for limiting this common bugbear. Wear sunscreen every day, all day, even when the weather is cloudy, and reapply every two hours. You can also add extra products from Caudalie’s dark spot range to your daily beauty routine – from the Vinoperfect Concentrated Brightening Glycolic Essence, the first step in the Vinoperfect routine to prep the skin for the benefits of the serum…

Vinoperfect Concentrated Brightening Glycolic Essence, £24, Caudalie

…to the Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Moisturizer, an oil-free moisturiser that’s the perfect stable mate to your Vinoperfect serum that instantly brightens the complexion.

Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Moisturizer, £35, Caudalie

The final step is a high protection sun lotion. Caudalie's new Vinosun Protect is just that, offering an incredible SPF of 50+ while caring for your skin with an antioxidant rich formula. Suitable for even the most sensitive of skins.

Vinosun Protect Very High Protection Lightweight Cream SPF50+, £19, Caudalie

And since dark spots can appear on hands too, a common area after the face, Caudalie’s Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Hand Cream corrects dark spots while nourishing the hands. Plus, it is non-greasy.

Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Hand Cream, £12, Caudalie

* Clinical study, dermatological scoring, 91% of 65 volunteers, 56 days.

** Internal source, based on 2021 sell in

*** Morel-Salmi, C Julia A., Vigor C., and Vercauteren, J. 2014, “A Huge PDVF Adsorption Differene Between Resveratrol and-Viniferin Allows to Quantitativerly Purify Them and to Asses Their Anti-Tyrosinase Property” Chromatographia"