Fans are raving about this eye lift serum that takes '10 years off’ your appearance

Looking for a non-surgical eye lift treatment that firms, brightens, and tightens your eye area? You’ll want to get acquainted to the new The Eye Lift serum by skincare brand Proto-col, which does exactly what it says on the tin.

Providing an almost instant-acting eye lift effect, this serum uses a clever light-reflecting technology and triple-action peptides to transform even the most tired of eye areas – with some skincare lovers claiming it’s made them look 10 years younger.

Fans have been raving about how impressive this eye serum is, with one commenting: “As a 76-year-old lady, I've certainly got a few lines and wrinkles. This product literally took 10 years off me immediately.”

The Eye Lift, was £34.95 now £24.46 with code HELLOLIFT30, Proto-col

Another user wrote, “I really couldn’t believe how well this product works. It turned my tired eye bags into smooth tight skin, which looks so natural.”

So, let’s get into the science behind how this product works. According to Proto-col, the product harnesses “the advanced technology of powerful peptides, including Argireline. This blend helps to prevent muscle movement that leads to wrinkle formation.” Meanwhile, the added ingredients of sea moss, acai berries, and Japanese mint work to protect the eye area from oxidative stress and reduce dark circles.

Results before and after using The Eye Lift

The firming and tightening effect of the serum has also been shown to have positive effects on the appearance of puffy or hooded eyes, making it ideal for a wide range of eye area concerns. Plus, at under £30, it’s a real steal.

When applied properly, the phenomenal effects of the eye serum can last for up to eight hours. So stock up, before it sells out!

