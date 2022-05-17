Beauty fans say this $10 haircare savior is just like Olaplex for curing dry, damaged hair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Searching for haircare to fix dry, damaged hair, once and for all? Say hello to your hair’s new bestie, the Revolution Haircare Bond Plex range – fans are even calling it the affordable Olaplex, and at $9.99 for their hero product, we can totally see why.

Revolution Hair Plex 3 Bond Restore Treatment, $9.99, Revolution Beauty

Revolution Plex 3 is a restoring and conditioning plex treatment to use before shampoo and conditioner, or leave on overnight as a deep conditioning treatment.

The Revolution Plex range not only contains the triple weight molecular protein system, but each formulation has been expertly formulated to provide the best ingredients for the hair.

The protein system is made from three different types of plant protein that have been selected to target different parts of the hair fibre. The power combination of Phytantriol and Provitamin B5 work to keep hair hydrated and healthy, whilst a blend of conditioning agents help to soften and smooth the hair.

Revolution Hair Plex The Full Collection, $28, Revolution Beauty

Take your hair to the next level though, with the entire range – this collection includes the shampoo, conditioner, restore treatment plus styling cream.

The Revolution Plex 4 is a shampoo that deeply and gently cleanses hair whilst helping to hydrate and care for stressed hair while the Revolution Plex 5 Bond Plex Conditioner deeply nourishes hair whilst strengthening hair from within.

Finish your A-list worthy hair routine with the Revolution Haircare Plex 6 Bond Restore Styling Cream, a heat protection styling cream that helps to tame frizz too. There are two further products in the range, for the best hair of your life; the Revolution Haircare Plex 7 Bond Restore Styling Spray is a lightweight, heat-protecting formula to help reduce frizz and tame flyaways.

Revolution Hair 8 4D Restore Oil, $9.99, Revolution Beauty

And silken dry, damaged hair with the Revolution Beauty Haircare 8 4D Restore Oil. Light and fast absorbing, the multitasking hair oil blends concentrated pracaxi seed and babassu oils that seep into the hair fibre, softening and strengthening from within, while shielding each strand from heat damage.

It also smooths frizz and flyaways, and gives your hair a healthy sheen, and can be used on wet or dry hair. Who’s haircare routine wouldn’t benefit from that?

