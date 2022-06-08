This retinol alternative skincare product has hundreds of 5-star reviews - here's why

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Retinol has become a heavily featured ingredient in most anti-ageing skincare nowadays, due to its incredible anti-ageing properties. However, retinol can sometimes be too harsh for those of us with sensitive skin. This is where retinol alternative products become very handy…

So, just what is in retinol alternative skincare, we hear you ask. The first key ingredient is trusty rosehip oil, which being naturally rich in vitamin A, does a great job in defending against environmental damage and supporting cellular regeneration to target the signs of aging.

The next hero product? Bakuchiol, which promotes cell turnover and collagen synthesis. And finally, there’s peptides such as ChroNOline™, which work similarly to retinol by promoting skin regeneration and boosting collagen production. This in turn helps to retain the elasticity in the skin and softens the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Something that all these ingredients have in common is that they all feature within skincare brand Facetheory’s range of retinol alternative skincare. Available in either scented or unscented formulas, these products are proven to be gentle on your skin and prevent irritation.

The Bakuluronic Moisturiser M1 is lightweight and protective making it the ideal day cream for combination/oily skin. Derived from the seed of the psoralea corylifolia plant, this luxurious moisturiser is made with retinol alternative ingredient bakuchiol.

Combined with other active ingredients such as argan oil, vitamins C and E, shea butter and hyaluronic acid - this product will leave your skin perfectly plump and hydrated.

Designed to help your skin repair overnight, the Relaxing Night Cream M10 PRO soothes and nourishes with encapsulated melatonin, vitamin E and retinol alternative peptides.

Suitable for all skin types, the Balancing Rosehip Oil O3 is the perfect all-rounder product for brighter and supple skin.

Fans of the product also rave about how it has improved their acne, with one user commenting: “It has improved my skin after a bad breakout caused by my hormonal acne.”

