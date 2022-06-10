Struggling with acne? These 100% natural Amazon pimple patches will help literally overnight

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Tea tree oil is a natural wonder that helps with a whole array of skin care woes. Katy Perry uses tea tree oil to treat her acne, and Meghan Markle swears by it, too, for everything from mosquito bites to cuts and breakouts. “No matter what it is, it's my little cure-all,” she once revealed.

RELATED: Rosacea sufferers say this anti-redness cream completely transformed their skin

While like Meghan, you may want to tote a bottle of tea tree oil with you while you travel, there’s actually a much handier way to treat acne, but with the same key ingredient: the TikTok viral Luxe Tea Tree Blemish Dots by Art Naturals on Amazon.

CELEBRITY SKINCARE:

Jennifer Lopez uses this SPF moisturiser 'every day' – and it's more affordable than you think

Exclusive: Meghan Markle's facialist reveals how to get her glowing skin

The easy-to-use and virtually invisible pimple patches for sensitive skin contain toxin-absorbing medical grade hydrocolloids, which both treat and help heal blemishes, and are 100% natural and ethically sourced.

Art Naturals Luxe Tea Tree Blemish dots, box of 144 patches, $19.95, Amazon

They’re formulated with skin-friendly ingredients, and have been proven to be gentle on sensitive skin. All you need to do is apply a patch to your pimple (or pimples!) and wear it overnight.

The gentle formula gets to work, and you’ll see the effects when you remove the patch six to eight hours later.

RELATED: 6 reasons why you'll love medical-grade skincare

Art Naturals is a beauty brand that believes in natural - and affordable - skincare and hair care made with essential oils and botanical extracts. Its products are all vegan and cruelty-free.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.