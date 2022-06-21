What dark circles? Reviewers 'can’t live without' Dermelect's game changer 5-in-1 eye cream

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Anyone else adore an all-in-one multitasking beauty buy as much as we do? Well, beauty fans are LOVING Dermelect’s cult-favorite Revitalite Professional Eyelid & Dark Circle Corrector, a 5-in-1 eye treatment that reduces multiple common imperfections while blurring them, too - and are even giving up their concealer!

“WOW is all I can say!” said one 53-year-old reviewer. “I actually went without concealer under my eyes in public for the first time since I was back in school… I can't live without it now!!!”

BEFORE AND AFTER: Reviewers just can't live without this 5-in-1 eye cream, with one even giving up concealer

has a cool-tip applicator to calm and soothe as it treats dark circles, droopy eyelids and puffy eyes PLUS it also has a light-diffusing concealing effect.

Revitalite Professional Eyelid & Dark Circle Corrector, $59, Dermelect

How does it work? This professional corrector is infused with skin-boosting peptides as well as a light-diffusing micronized pigment to both treat and blur those imperfections you may be self-conscious about.

The beauty wonder has earned rave reviews, with one opinion seeming to be a common thread: shoppers just can’t imagine their lives (or, better said, their beauty routines) without their new cosmetic must-have.

There are even some major skeptics who are now convinced. “I had my doubts - I've struggled with dark circles all of my adult life,” revealed one hesitant shopper, age 45.

They continued: “I've been using this product religiously twice a day and the results are REAL! I've absolutely noticed a difference not just in the look under my eyes but in the way my skin feels. My tube is almost gone but I WILL order more. I won't live without it.”

Another fan summed it all up with simply: “What dark circles? They are gone! This is something now I cannot live without.”

