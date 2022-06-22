Revolution Beauty's $10 pink highlighter has a near-perfect rating from shoppers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Everyone’s looking to get their glow on - especially now that it’s the summer festival season.

And if you love the trendy pink luxury highlighters that can cost $30-$50 (or more!), you’re going to adore Revolution Beauty’s top-rated Bright Light Highlighter, which is just $10!

The gorgeous higlighter, which comes in two shades of pink, has earned an impressive 4.81 stars from shoppers, with over 80% of reviewers giving it a 5-star rating.

The quartz-infused liquid highlighters, which come with a built-in sponge applicator, don't just make you more luminous - they're actually formulated to smooth your skin and improve its elasticity.

Bright Light Highlighter, shown in Beam pink and Divine dark pink, $10 each, Revolution Beauty

That could be why fans say the radiance-enhancing, easy-to-use highlighters give a similar glowy skin effect as higher-end products.

The Bright Light Highlighter comes in six skin-boosting luminous hues - and fans say it's so similar to luxury brands

“So cute!” said one reviewer. “I love this product, gives the perfect pink toned glowy blush look for full face or even for no makeup makeup looks.”

“Perfect!” enthused another shopper. “You only need a small amount of this highlighter. It's creamy and easy to blend, just lovely!”

HEAD TO TOE GLOW: Glow Liquid Body Illuminator, $17, Revolution Beauty

The Revolution Beauty highlighter also comes in three additional shades: Gold Lights, Radiance Bronze, Goddess Deep Bronze and Strobe Champagne.

And if you want to try more than one, we definitely recommend taking advantage of the 3 for 2 summer sale.

There’s a "Buy 2 get 1 Free" deal on all full-priced Revolution products across the site, plus you’ll get a FREE Revolution Forever Flawless Dynamic Shadow Palette of your choice when you spend $60.

If you'd like a head-to-toe glow, we recommend also picking up the Glow Molten Body Glow Liquid Body Illuminator ($17), which has a 4.7-star rating from shoppers.

The sale is for a limited time only, so what are you waiting for? Get glowing!

