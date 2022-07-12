Adult acne is on the rise: try this 4-step skincare routine to beat breakouts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lots of us expect to bid acne goodbye with our teen years, but 19% of adults in the UK currently experience breakouts, with dermatology clinics reporting a 200% increase in adults coming in with the skin complaint in the past year.

The pandemic has also triggered an uptick in adult acne with mask wearing and elevated stress levels playing havoc with oil production in the skin. The sticky, humid conditions of a heatwave can trigger breakouts too.

Along with reducing the amount of sugar and processed food in your diet and tackling stress with relaxing forms of exercise, rethinking your skincare routine is recommended.

Dr Sam Bunting is a leading cosmetic dermatologist and considered the beauty insider’s best-kept secret. Believing skincare advice should be accessible to all women and striving to demystify products and their claims, she has developed #TheDrSamSystem to bring Harley Street-quality treatments to your home, with a simple four step routine that delivers.

The formulas have been designed specifically to tackle breakouts whilst treating the needs of adult skin, which tends to be drier and more sensitive than that of a teen. Based on her trusted in-clinic solutions, Dr Sam’s System tackles the visible appearance of breakouts and repairs dark marks left behind without drying out the skin barrier.

Shop Dr Sam Bunting’s routine for adult acne

Start with the Flawless Cleanser. Earning over 1600 5-star reviews, it has become a cult favourite amongst beauty editors for offering a gentle but effective fragrance-free cleanse with a nourishing, transparent jelly texture.

Apply one pump to damp skin in the morning or two pumps to remove makeup in the evening. Being non-comedogenic and free from parabens, it is suitable for all skin types including those prone to redness or sensitivity and promises to clean the skin without stripping.

Flawless Cleanser, £16, Dr Sam Bunting

For daytime, follow with the Flawless Moisturiser. With a generous dose of hydration from shea butter and a superior form of hyaluronic acid plus 5% niacinamide to calm acne, this gel cream formula absorbs quickly and helps repair the barrier and brighten the complexion.

Flawless Moisturiser, £25, Dr Sam Bunting

Don’t forget your SPF! Dr Flawless Daily Sunscreen delivers SPF 50 protection without clogging pores or leaving a white cast. “It gives me a lovely dewy glow,” says one reviewer. “Finally found a sunscreen that doesn’t break me out – very happy.” With a soft-focus primer-like finish, it also layers seamlessly under makeup.

Flawless Daily Sunscreen SPF 50, £29, Dr Sam Bunting

At night, use Flawless Nightly Serum before your moisturiser to clear pores, reduce redness and lessen dark marks. With a clever combination of niacinamide, granactive retinoid and bakuchiol it resurfaces skin texture and clears pores to deliver a grow-up glow. Other powerhouse ingredients include azelaic acid which has anti-bacterial properties and reduces inflammation, whilst Vitamin B3 calms acne and reduces pigmentation.

Flawless Nightly Serum, £44, Dr Sam Bunting

As well as treating blocked pores and blemishes, this easy and proven routine will also defend against signs of ageing and help skin to repair itself. We’ve already added to basket!

Shop the entire Dr Sam Bunting range here.

