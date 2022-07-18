Margot Robbie is a fan of this luxury beauty brand – and their new mattifying cream is sure to sell out this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As a regular on the red carpet, actress Margot Robbie never fails to dazzle with her Chanel couture gowns, glowing complexion and Hollywood smile. Along with Jennifer Aniston and Elle McPherson, she’s a fan of luxury beauty brand Augustinus Bader, which has enjoyed rave reviews from celebrities and beauty editors since its launch in 2018.

Described by Kim Kardashian as “product heaven!” and with Victoria Beckham saying she’s “obsessed”, the royal blue and copper bottles have become a staple in the beauty routines of the most glamorous celebrities.

Margot’s personal makeup artist Pati Dubroff is responsible for her fresh-faced, youthful look at premieres and fashion week, and in an interview with W magazine revealed that Augustinus Bader products are a staple in her kit. “I’m loving the skincare moisturisers from Dr. Augustinus Bader. He’s a world-renowned German professor who has created skincare rooted in stem cell rejuvenation.” She went on to state that when working with celebrities such as Margot the goal is always “helping people look the most healthy, radiant version of themselves”.

Sharing this aim, Augustinus Bader has unveiled The Light Cream, a mattifying moisturizer to hydrate and balance the complexion in summer. Created to counteract that tell-tale shine and unwanted breakouts caused by the heat, the innovative formula combines aloe vera, green tea, rice bran oil and baobab leaf to ensure skin remains deeply moisturized and cared-for whilst balancing sebum and excess oil production so you’ll stay matte even in humid environments.

The Light Cream, $175 or $140 on Auto-Replenish, Augustinus Bader

The Light Cream protects against pollution and UV rays and prevents water loss to maintain plump and supple skin all summer. Suitable for sensitive skin, it also calms redness and irritation and reduces the appearance of pores, delivering on everything we look for in a daily moisturiser.

In a weightless and fragrance-free formula, it glides on and sinks in seamlessly. Apply to clean skin with upward, sweeping motions over the face and neck.

We’ve also discovered the secret hack to save 20% on products ordered direct from the brand’s site – simply select ‘Auto-Replenish’ as a purchase option. With a minimum commitment of three delivery cycles, you can adjust your order frequency as you need, receive replacements whenever you run empty, and earn loyalty points, with free worldwide delivery.

The Cream Cleansing Gel, $69 or $55.20 on Auto-Replenish, Augustinus Bader

Ideal for hot, sticky days, cleanse and purify your complexion with this light cream-gel cleanser that removes impurities and makeup without stripping the skin.

The Cleansing Balm, $74 or $59.20 on Auto-Replenish, Augustinus Bader

Create a home-spa with this indulgent solid balm to melt away makeup and SPF, hydrate and decongest the skin without leaving any residue.

The Rich Cream, $280 or $224 on Auto-Replenish, Augustinus Bader

As the brand’s original award-winning hero product, The Rich Cream has amassed a cult following and regularly receives five-star reviews. Ideal for dry or mature skin types and colder climates, use morning or evening whenever your skin needs a little TLC.

The Body Cream, $180 or $144 on Auto-Replenish, Augustinus Bader

Not forgetting body care, try this rich, buttery cream to get smoother, firmer skin that looks healthy and hydrated, to match your glowing complexion.

All Augustinus Bader products are powered by the patented TFC8 complex, pioneered by Professor Baden after 30 years of industry-leading research, clinical and consumer trials, and users can expect visible results in 27 days.

