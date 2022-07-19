Jennifer Aniston loves clean beauty brand Augustinus Bader - here’s why

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Navigating the best skincare to use if you’re conscious of parabens and sulphates or just confused about what ‘clean beauty’ really means can be a tricky task. Some ingredients have the potential to cause allergens and irritation to your skin or hair, and many of us are looking to make more educated decisions when it comes to our beauty buys.

Loved by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian, clean beauty brand Augustinus Bader prides itself on high performance skincare backed by 30 years of scientific innovation. Its products contain the highest quality ingredients with high potency botanicals and clean actives to enhance overall performance. Products are 100% free of parabens, fragrance and SLS, plus petrolatum, paraffin and mineral oil, and do not contain unnecessary preservatives, solvents, or emulsifiers. Ingredients are sustainably sourced, with bio-engineered actives used where possible to reduce the brand’s environmental impact.

And to prove it, the independent health app Yuka found that Augustinus Bader products score consistently low risk when rating their ingredients and health impact on your body. Formulated with natural derivatives such as seed oils and fruit extracts, many of the ingredients within the products present no risk and score 100/100 almost every time.

And if it works for Jennifer Aniston, it certainly works for us!

Shop our favourite Augustinus Bader products

The Rich Cream

This award-winning daily moisturizer is intensely nourishing and luxurious. Containing evening primrose oil to reduce moisture loss and enhance radiance, smooth over clean dry skin to keep your complexion fresh and hydrated.

The Eye Cream

Formulated with pennywort and arjun tree extracts, this eye cream boosts hydration and defends against the effects of sun damage.

The Serum

The Serum reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and helps settle hyperpigmentation to improve the tone and texture of your skin. Containing pomegranate seed extract, it is rich in antioxidants to reduce visible signs of ageing.

The Body Lotion

Calm and soothe your skin with The Body Lotion. Shown to reduce the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks, this lightweight lotion leaves your skin feeling plump, healthy and toned.

The Body Oil

Rich in antioxidants and silky to touch, The Body Oil is the perfect product to add to your routine following a relaxing shower. Unlike standard body oils, this formula is fast-absorbing and contains olive fruit oil, leaving your skin with a supple tone and texture.

