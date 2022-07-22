The product experts recommend for strong hair and glowing skin this summer

Glossy, healthy hair and glowing skin will always be in style – and with many of us enjoying a historic heatwave, you may be thinking how best to protect your hair and boost your skin's radiance this summer.

Prolonged exposure to UVA and UVB rays damages the hair cuticle, triggering discoloration, dryness, split ends, and dreaded frizz, so it's wise to consider some hair-strengthening hacks to defend against heat and environmental damage.

Easy tips include turning down the temperature on shower water and hair tools, wearing a hat when outside and effectively cleansing hair after contact with chlorine or saltwater. But have you also considered strengthening your hair from the inside out – and in turn getting plump, glowing skin and healthy nails?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Stevens and Rosie Nixon share their hair and skincare secrets

As the number one-selling collagen brand and number one liquid beauty supplement sold in Boots for the past ten years, Gold Collagen are the market leaders in daily drinkable supplements to support and boost the health of hair, skin and nails. Developed by scientists and nutritionists, the products combine active ingredients tested in multiple clinical trials and proven to work from within.

Garnering over 8000 4.5* reviews, every formula by the brand is gluten, sugar and lactose free, and the glass bottles are recyclable. It's as easy as drinking one small bottle per day – just enjoy before breakfast in the morning. You can expect visible results within three weeks, for swoosh-worthy styles, radiant-looking skin and strong nails this summer and beyond.

Read on to discover the range of rejuvenating benefits from their bestselling collagen drinks plus how to get an exclusive 20% discount on the entire range!

How collagen supplements can help your hair, skin and nails

Collagen is a protein naturally found in our bodies, responsible for the structure of our skin, hair and nails. Creating the plumpness and firmness in our complexion, natural collagen production depletes with age, causing fine lines and a loss of elasticity and thinning, weaker hair and nails.

To counteract the effect of ageing and bolster your hair to be stronger in the sun, it is recommended to increase your collagen intake. Adding a daily supplement will strengthen strands, reduce hair fall, boost hair growth and promote a healthy and balanced scalp. There are also the added benefits of reducing wrinkles and pigmentation, improving skin hydration, plumpness and elasticity and adding a youthful radiance – a true multitasker!

Take our poll:

New to their range of popular daily drinkable shots, the experts at Gold Collagen have created Forte Plus to treat the key concerns of women aged 40 and above to provide your recommended dose of vitamins and minerals in one easy and delicious hit.

As their strongest formula to date, Forte Plus promises to boost collagen production and support natural hair growth and strength, also providing immunity support for the healthy function of your heart. Liquid supplements are also proven to offer better absorption and results than their powder alternatives.

Enriched with rocket extract to stimulate the hair bulb to support natural hair growth, and biotin to maintain the condition of healthy hair, Forte Plus will also boost skin's natural radiance to give you a youthful glow. It comes with the added benefits of maintaining hair pigmentation so you’re less susceptible to colour fade, too and is available in a refreshing peach and lychee flavour.

Forte Plus 30 Day Discover Pack with Subscribe & Save, £62.60, Gold Collagen

If you're under 40 and still want to care for your hair, skin and nails, try the newly enriched Pure Plus formula with 16 ingredients to tackle the early signs of ageing and support hair growth. Drink one bottle a day to support skin plumpness and radiance.

Combining marine collagen with vitamins B3, B5, and D plus rocket extract to promote hair growth and clear skin, collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid unite to help plump the complexion and support healthy skin, hair and nails. After the age of 25 we lose up to 1.5% of our collagen every year, so Pure Plus helps to bolster your protection against the visible signs of ageing with its effective peach-flavoured formula.

Pure Plus 30 Day Discover Pack with Subscribe & Save, £56.60, Gold Collagen

If your concerns are more centred around hair growth and a healthy scalp, try Hairlift. the 18 active ingredients defend against factors that disrupt the natural growth of hair. In a new and improved pineapple, peach and mango flavour, Hairlift provides 100% of your daily Vitamin C intake with biotin, selenium and zinc to contribute to the maintenance of healthy hair plus hydrolysed keratin, nettle, rosemary and copper to support keratin formation. Collagen peptides ensure your skin and nails are still looked after, too.

Hairlift 30 Day Discover Pack with Subscribe & Save, £50.50, Gold Collagen

All products come with free delivery across the UK. HELLO! readers can use the code HELLO20 at checkout for an exclusive 20% discount available on all products purchased on the Gold Collagen site. To discover how Gold Collagen can improve your hair, skin and overall wellbeing and browse the full range, click here.