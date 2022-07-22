Damaged summer hair? TikTok viral Coco & Eve's hair mask will fix it in 5 minutes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This summer is hot, hot, hot - and we’re definitely needing some TLC for our sun and heat-damaged hair.

Coco & Eve, one of the hottest viral beauty brands on Tik Tok, has come to the rescue with a new game-changing 5-minute hair mask, and the before and after results are incredible!

The Sweet Repair Hair Mask (which, like all Coco & Eve products, is 100% vegan and cruelty-free) mask promises “total hair rejuvenation” for all hair types by reducing damage by 65%. Plus, it’s also clinically proven to improve hair strength by 85%, increase hydration 26x and boost shine by 46%. Whoa.

Before and after: The 5-minute hair mask is just one Coco & Eve viral wonder that has TikTok buzzing

With over 100 million TikTok views - including over a million for this viral video about the curl-defining Leave-In Conditioner - it’s no wonder everyone is so excited about this latest hair care must-have.

Basically, in just minutes hair that’s been roughed up by heat (whether from the sun, blow drying or straighteners), color treatments or chemical damage will be transformed.

Sweet Repair Hair Mask, $34.90, Coco & Eve

Plus, if you spend $50 at Coco & Eve now, you'll get a free Jet-Setter hair care gift with the code: JETSETTER.

Reviewers are loving the hair mask, giving it an overall 4.8-star rating, with shoppers who have suffered damage from coloring or bleaching their hair among the biggest fans.

"First time Coco & Eve customer and I’m obsessed!" said one buyer. "I have bleach damage + naturally curly hair and just one use of this hair mask has my hair looking shiny, split end free and my curls are gorgeous and bouncy! The mask also smells incredible."

"I have bleached hair which was starting to suffer," said another fan. "I used this once - left on overnight wrapped in a towel as suggested on the website then rinsed it off in the morning - the results were amazing, after just one use my hair felt brilliant and was amazingly shiney. The smell is lovely too! I would recommend to anyone who's hair needs a helping hand."

If you'd like to see some amazing real-life transformations for yourself, there are over 7 million views on the TikTok hashtag #sweetrepairsweetresults. Influencer approved!

But of course, we wanted to know just how it works.

Well, first of all the five-minute hair mask is completely free of those drying and damaging sulphates, phthalates, and parabens that are found in the overwhelming majority of beauty products. The Sweet Repair Hair Mask instead depends on a vitamin-rich tropical fruit complex to restore your hair to health and protect it against getting even more damaged.

Balinese fruits, from the beauty brand’s signature raw virgin coconut to banana and avocado provide antioxidants and nourishment for your hair. Also on the ingredients list: Biomimetic Ceramides to reinforce and smooth; plant-based Vegan Keratin Complex for strength and elasticity; and frizz-busting Hyaluronic Acid for hydration and shine.

A hair-nourishing beauty booster that works in minutes! What more could we (and our summer hair) ask for?

